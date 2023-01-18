- AUD/JPY is oscillating below 90.00 as investors await BoJ policy announcement for fresh cues.
- Development over the successor for current BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will be keenly watched.
- Australian employment data will be keenly watched this week.
The AUD/JPY pair is displaying topsy-turvy moves in a narrow range below the round-level resistance of 90.00 in the early Asian session. The risk barometer is demonstrating a sideways auction ahead of the announcement of the first monetary policy of CY2023 by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). AUD/JPY is following the footprints of consolidating AUD/USD, portraying an ambiguity in the risk profile.
Broadly, the cross is gradually scaling higher from Friday as investors are expecting that the BoJ might not come up with any change in the policy stance as it could trigger financial market risk and efforts of ramping inflation might go in vain. Earlier, the BoJ announced that the central will review the side effects of the decade-long ultra-loose monetary policy, which created an expression that the central bank is keen to exit from the easy policy.
Analysts at Standard Charted expect the BoJ to keep both the policy balance rate and the 10Y yield target unchanged at -0.1% and 0%, respectively. They further added that policymakers will assess the potential impact of the recent decision to widen the 10-year JGB band to +/-50 bps (from +/-25 bps) at its December meeting.
Development over the successor for current BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will be keenly watched. Reuters reported on Tuesday that the new BoJ governor nominee likely to be presented to parliament on Feb 10 has provided some development. Career c.bankers Amamiya, Nakaso, and Yamaguchi are seen as top candidates
On the Australian front, investors are awaiting the release of the employment data, which is scheduled for Thursday. As per the consensus, the Unemployment Rate is expected to remain steady at 3.4%. Apart from that, the Australian economy must have added 22.5K fresh jobs in the labor market in December, lower than the former additions of 64K.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|89.7
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|89.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|89.82
|Daily SMA50
|91.6
|Daily SMA100
|93.1
|Daily SMA200
|93.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|89.88
|Previous Daily Low
|89.22
|Previous Weekly High
|91.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|88.66
|Previous Monthly High
|93.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|87.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|89.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|89.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|89.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|88.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|88.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|89.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|90.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|90.54
