AUD/JPY ignores downbeat catalysts from Japan as risk sentiment dwindles

- AUD/JPY eases further from the multi-month top as US-China trade uncertainty prevails.
- Renewal of the Hong Kong tension takes over BOJ Summary of Opinions, Japanese data.
- Japan’s Eco Watchers data up on the radar for now.
With the renewed tension surrounding Hong Kong protests and on-going uncertainty concerning the US-China trade relations, AUD/JPY steps further backward from late-July highs to 74.83 amid Asian session on Monday.
While China’s Global Times keeps criticizing the United States' (US) trade protectionism, Trump’s administration’s lack of confirmation on stepping back the tariffs reignites the fear of another failed talks between the world’s two biggest economies.
Further, protests in Hong Kong turned severe with the Bloomberg news spotting protesters disrupted subways lines after the earlier South China Morning Post’s (SCMP) news marking a protester shot with live rounds by the police.
In a reaction, the S&P500 Futures flash 0.13% loss while Gold and the Japanese yen (JPY) seem to recover the latest losses.
Traders seem to have shrugged off Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) Summary of Opinions of the October monthly meeting, citing bearish bias, while also ignoring weaker than forecast numbers of September month Machinery Orders.
Markets now keep an eye over Japan’s Eco Watchers Survey data for October. While forecasts concerning the Outlook part favor 41.3 prints versus 36.9 prior, Current proportion of the survey is likely to have increased to 47.1 from 46.7 earlier. Additionally, trade headlines will continue entertaining investors.
Technical Analysis
A sustained break of short-term rising trend-line, now at 74.75, becomes necessary for sellers to revisit 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 74.48, until then chances of its U-turn to 75.30 and the recent high near 75.65/70 stay on the cards.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.8
|Today Daily Change
|-9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|74.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.47
|Daily SMA50
|73.56
|Daily SMA100
|73.73
|Daily SMA200
|75.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.56
|Previous Daily Low
|74.74
|Previous Weekly High
|75.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.56
|Previous Monthly High
|75.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.89
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.21
EUR/USD: Clings to 38.2% Fibo, below 50-day SMA
EUR/USD sellers seem taking a hat around 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of August-October downpour as the quote seesaws near 1.1020 by the press time of early Monday. AN upside clearance of 50-day SMA highlights 1.1070/75 support-turned-resistance.
GBP/USD: 21-day EMA, June month high restrict immediate declines
Despite declining to the lowest since October 17 on Friday, GBP/USD stops additional south-run around short-term key supports while trading near 1.2793 amid the initial Asian session. Bearish MACD signal further declines.
USD/JPY slips towards 109.00 amid Hong Kong unrest-led risk-off
The USD/JPY pair sees fresh selling over the last hour, as the risk-off sentiment creeps back on rising concerns over the Hong Kong unrest and US-China trade deal. The spot now looks to test the 109 support level amid negative Asian equities and S&P futures.
Gold: 100-day EMA keeps sellers hopeful
Although Gold prices stop further declines below October low, a sustained trading below 100-day EMA for the first time since late-May keep sellers hopeful as the metal trade around $1,460 during the Asian session on Monday.
Forex Weekly Outlook – Trade whipsaw set to continue, Powell’s testimony and top data eyed
Contradicting trade headlines whipsawed markets and will continue doing so. Can US data remain upbeat? Inflation, retail sales, and, most importantly, Powell’s testimony are all eyed. Here the highlights for the upcoming week.