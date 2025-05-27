AUD/JPY hovers below 93.00, downside seems limited due to diminished safe-haven demand

- AUD/JPY could appreciate as safe-haven demand fades amid the easing US-EU trade tension.
- Trump extended the tariff deadline on EU imports after speaking to EC President Ursula von der Leyen.
- The Australian Dollar could have received support as China Industrial Profits rose 3% YoY in April.
AUD/JPY steadies after recovering daily losses, trading around 92.80 during the European hours on Tuesday. The currency cross gains ground as the Japanese Yen (JPY) depreciates over fading safe-haven demand. This sentiment is driven by the easing trade tension between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU) improves the traders’ risk appetite.
Following Friday’s threat by Trump to impose a 50% tariff on imports from the European Union, the US President decided to extend the tariff deadline on the European Union (EU) after having a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday. On Monday, the EU agreed to accelerate negotiations with the United States (US) to avoid a transatlantic trade war.
On Tuesday, Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Kato noted that interest rates indicate various factors, but the market considers rising rates as reflecting concerns over the country’s fiscal health. Kato added that the government will closely monitor the bond market situation, including the super-long sector.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) could have gained some support as China Industrial Profits rose 3% year-over-year in April, following a previous growth of 2.6%. Additionally, the profits increased 1.4% YoY in the first four months of 2025, advancing from 0.8% growth in the January–March period. Any change in China's economy could impact the AUD due to a close trade relationship with Australia.
The Chinese state media outlet, Global Times, said that positive developments helped drive industrial profits in April. The State media outlet also cited that new driving force sectors like equipment and high-tech manufacturing saw rapid profit growth, highlighting industrial resilience.
