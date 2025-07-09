AUD/JPY hovers around 96.00 after pulling back from five-month highs

- AUD/JPY has reached its new five-month high at $96.21 on Wednesday.
- The Japanese Yen is under pressure as US-Japan trade negotiations show signs of strain.
- The AUD may receive support as the RBA's Bullock warned that inflation risks persist.
AUD/JPY continues its winning streak for the third successive session, trading around 95.80 during the European hours on Wednesday. The currency cross has marked its fresh five-month high at $96.21 as the Japanese Yen (JPY) struggles as trade negotiations between the United States (US) and Japan showed signs of strain, particularly over Japan’s rice market protections. This follows US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 25% tariff on Japanese goods, effective August 1.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called the tariff decision “truly regrettable,” but reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to continue negotiations with Washington in pursuit of a mutually beneficial agreement.
However, the decline in the AUD/JPY cross could be restrained as the Australian Dollar (AUD) struggles amid rising odds of a Reserve Bank of Australia’s rate cut in August. A Reuters survey poll indicated that all 30 economists forecast the RBA to cut the cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.60% in August. Additionally, Australia’s four major banks, ANZ, CBA, NAB, and Westpac, also backed the rate cut call.
The AUD may regain its ground due to cautious remarks from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor, Michele Bullock said in a conference after the policy decision. Bullock stated that inflation risks persist due to elevated unit labor costs and weak productivity, which could push inflation above forecasts.
RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser said on Wednesday that the global economy is facing an enormous amount of uncertainty. Hauser expressed surprise at how markets are shrugging and moving on. He also added that tariff effects on the global economy are profound and are likely to weigh on growth.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps to near 1.1700 on firmer US Dollar, FOMC Minutes in focus
The EUR/USD pair tumbles to near 1.1705 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The Euro weakens against the Greenback as renewed tariff threats from US President Donald Trump unsettle markets. Traders await the FOMC Minutes, which will be released later on Wednesday.
GBP/USD remains below 1.3600 due to risk-off mood, UK fiscal concerns
GBP/USD extends its losing streak, trading around 1.3580 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair depreciates as the US Dollar gains ground amid increased risk aversion. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump told reporters at a White House cabinet meeting to impose a 50% tariff on Copper imports but he did not say when the tariff would take effect.
Gold price slides further below $3,300, over one-week low amid a firmer USD
Gold price remains under some selling pressure amid reduced bets for a Fed rate cut in July. The USD stands firm near a two-week high and contributes to the commodity’s offered tone. Tariff jitter weigh on investors’ sentiment, though it does little to impress the XAU/USD bulls.
Ethereum security revolution coming? Vitalik Buterin drops bold proposal
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has proposed an improvement to the blockchain to boost Ether’s network security. Buterin plans to cap each Ethereum transaction at 16.77 million gas and reduce the risk of attacks on the blockchain. Ethereum could see a boost in its security if there is a lower risk of Denial of Service (DoS attack) and the stability of the chain is improved.
New US tariffs target Asia, but some countries stand to gain
President Trump’s new tariffs are higher than expected for most Asian economies. Moreover, most countries will face additional tariff rates on transshipments. The new announcements are silent on Singapore, India and the Philippines, which might stand to benefit from tariff concessions if negotiations progress favourably.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.