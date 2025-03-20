AUD/JPY falls to near 94.00 following disappointing Australia’s Employment Change

The Employment Change released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a measure of the change in the number of employed people in Australia. The statistic is adjusted to remove the influence of seasonal trends. Generally speaking, a rise in Employment Change has positive implications for consumer spending, stimulates economic growth, and is bullish for the Australian Dollar (AUD). A low reading, on the other hand, is seen as bearish.

The BoJ’s Monetary Policy Statement indicated that Japan's economy is experiencing moderate recovery, despite some lingering weaknesses. Consumption gradually increases, and inflation expectations are rising at a measured pace. In a post-meeting press conference, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda emphasized that the central bank will adjust its policy to ensure the sustainable and stable achievement of its price targets.

The Japanese Yen (JPY) strengthens, contributing to the decline in the AUD/JPY cross, as traders continue to price in the possibility of a Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate hike in 2025. On Wednesday, the BoJ maintained its short-term interest rate target within the 0.40%-0.50% range.

Meanwhile, in China, a key trading partner for Australia, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) kept its Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) unchanged on Thursday, maintaining the one-year rate at 3.10% and the five-year rate at 3.60%. Developments in the Chinese economy often influence the China-proxy AUD.

Australia’s Employment Change fell by 52.8K in February, a sharp decline from the revised 44K increase in January and well below the expected 30.0K rise. However, the seasonally adjusted Unemployment Rate remained steady at 4.1%, in line with market expectations.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.