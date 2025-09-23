AUD/JPY falls below 97.50 as Australia’s PMI data point to slower growth

- AUD/JPY depreciates after the release of the Purchasing Managers’ Index figures on Tuesday.
- Australia’s S&P Global Composite PMI dropped to 52.1 in September from 55.5 previously, its lowest level in three months.
- The BoJ sees a moderate economic recovery but flags weaknesses and global trade risks.
AUD/JPY continues to lose ground for the third successive session, trading around 97.30 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The currency cross depreciates as the Australian Dollar (AUD) loses ground following the release of the preliminary Australia’s S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data.
Australia’s S&P Global Composite PMI fell to 52.1 in September, from 55.5 prior, marking the lowest reading in three months. Manufacturing and services both noted slowing growth amid weaker new business inflows and lower goods orders at the fastest pace in eight months.
The preliminary S&P Global Services PMI showed a modest slowdown to 52 in September, from 55.8 in August. Meanwhile, the Manufacturing PMI fell to 51.6 from 53.0 previously.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) remains vigilant to shifts in the economic outlook, though recent data have largely met expectations. RBA Governor Michele Bullock told parliament on Monday that labor market conditions have eased slightly, with unemployment ticking higher. However, the market remains tight and near full employment.
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) decided to keep its interest rate at 0.5% unchanged for a fifth straight meeting last week, as widely expected. The Japanese central bank said the economy is recovering moderately but highlighted areas of weakness and risks from global trade policies.
Traders will likely watch Japan’s Jibun Bank PMI data for September due on Wednesday. Attention will shift toward the BoJ Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes and Tokyo Consumer Price Index data, due later in the week, to gain further clues on the policy path.
Australian Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|0.09%
|0.20%
|-0.14%
|EUR
|-0.00%
|0.04%
|0.00%
|0.10%
|0.16%
|0.25%
|-0.09%
|GBP
|0.10%
|-0.04%
|0.04%
|0.06%
|0.12%
|0.21%
|-0.13%
|JPY
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|0.04%
|0.13%
|0.19%
|-0.05%
|CAD
|-0.04%
|-0.10%
|-0.06%
|-0.04%
|0.06%
|0.15%
|-0.19%
|AUD
|-0.09%
|-0.16%
|-0.12%
|-0.13%
|-0.06%
|0.09%
|-0.17%
|NZD
|-0.20%
|-0.25%
|-0.21%
|-0.19%
|-0.15%
|-0.09%
|-0.34%
|CHF
|0.14%
|0.09%
|0.13%
|0.05%
|0.19%
|0.17%
|0.34%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD weakens below 1.1800 ahead of German IFO survey release
The EUR/USD pair edges lower to around 1.1800, snapping the two-day winning streak during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. The downtick of the major pair is pressured by a rebound in the US Dollar after the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech. The German IFO survey will then be the highlight later on Wednesday.
GBP/USD softens to near 1.3500 on weaker UK PMI data
The GBP/USD pair loses ground to near 1.3510 during the early European session on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling weakens against the US Dollar on downbeat UK S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for September. The Bank of England External Member Megan Greece is set to speak later on Wednesday.
Gold appears ‘buy-on-dips’ despite hawkish rebound in Fed Sentiment Index
Gold is replicating the retracement moves seen in Tuesday’s Asian trades as buyers again catch a breath early Wednesday, bracing for more speeches from US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials.
Pi Network recovers as AI-enabled KYC goes live
Pi Network (PI) ticks higher by nearly 3% at press time on Wednesday after three straight days of losses, which resulted in a record low of $0.1842. The intraday recovery aligns with net outflows from Centralized Exchanges and PI reserves, as well as the AI-enabled KYC process going live.
Weekly focus: Central banks on a relatively steady course
The September round of central bank meetings is nearing its end with perhaps a surprising sense of stability in financial markets. Despite the blurry outlook, mixed data signals and political pressure in the US, the rate decisions did not cause major volatility in broader financial conditions.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.