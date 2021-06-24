AUD/JPY continues to push higher toward 84.10 on improved risk sentiment

- AUD/JPY extends the previous three session’s gains on Thursday.
- AUD remains grounded on improved risk appetite, upbeat economic outlook.
- Yen suffers from downbeat economic data.
After posting strong gains in the previous three sessions, AUD/JPY is moving in a close trading band in the Asian session. The cross is struggling near the 84.10 mark, now support-turned-resistance level.
At the time of writing, AUD/JPY is trading at 84.09, up 0.07% for the day.
Investors remain unfazed by the US higher inflation expectations among Fed officials. The mixed responses from the policymakers fail to provide any meaningful traction in the US dollar. The improved risk sentiment helps Aussie gains.
It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,239, up 0.18% for the day.
Iron ore prices gained after dropping to a two week low of $210.5 per tonne, after China’s top economic planning agency said it would probe malicious speculation in the iron ore market Higher commodity prices helped commodity-linked AUD to gain against the majors.
On the economic side, the data showed on Wednesday that the IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI fell to 58.4 in June. The Composite PMI decreased to 56.1 in June from 58.0 in the previous month. However, this reading reflected the expansion in the private sector’s business activity, albeit at a slower pace than it did in May.
On the other hand, the yen remained submissive to the dismal economic data. The Jibun Manufacturing PMI fell to 51.5 in June from 53.0 in the previous month.
A slower vaccination rollout program and lockdown restriction kept the currency pressurized, despite the policymaker's optimistic economic outlook as revealed in the Minutes of Meeting of the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) latest monetary policy.
The market dynamics continue to influence the pair’s performance in the absence of any major fundamental news.
AUD/JPY additional levels
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.08
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|84.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.36
|Daily SMA50
|84.41
|Daily SMA100
|83.8
|Daily SMA200
|80.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|84.15
|Previous Daily Low
|83.52
|Previous Weekly High
|84.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.39
|Previous Monthly High
|85.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|83.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|83.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
