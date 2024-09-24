AUD/JPY advances to three-week top, around 98.75 zone after RBA's decision to stand pat

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Australian Dollar (AUD). Likewise, if the RBA has a dovish view on the Australian economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for AUD.

Meanwhile, the underlying bullish sentiment across the global financial markets is seen undermining the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and turning out to be another factor acting as a tailwind for spot prices. That said, growing acceptance that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will raise interest rates again by the end of this year, bolstered by last week's data showing that Japan's core inflation rose for the fourth consecutive month, should help limit the JPY losses. Apart from this, persistent geopolitical risk might further contribute to capping gains for the AUD/JPY cross.

As was widely expected, the Australian central bank decided to stand pat for the seventh straight meeting and hold the Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 4.35% at its September policy meeting. In the accompanying policy statement, the RBA stuck to its hawkish stance and reiterated that policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive until confidence returns that inflation is moving sustainably towards the target range. This, along with a surprise move by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Monday, to lower its 14-day repo rate by 10 basis points to stimulate the economic recovery, continues to underpin the Australian Dollar (AUD) and lend support to the AUD/JPY cross.

The AUD/JPY cross trades with a mild positive bias during the Asian session on Tuesday and climbs to a three-week top, around the 98.75-98.80 region after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced its policy decision. Spot prices now look to build on the recent move up beyond the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.