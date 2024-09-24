AUD/JPY advances to three-week top, around 98.75 zone after RBA's decision to stand pat

- AUD/JPY attracts some follow-through buying on Tuesday and reacts little to the RBA decision.
- The RBA decided to leave its benchmark interest rates unchanged and stick to its hawkish stance.
- Bets for another BoJ rate hike in 2024 limit the JPY losses and might cap the upside for the cross.
The AUD/JPY cross trades with a mild positive bias during the Asian session on Tuesday and climbs to a three-week top, around the 98.75-98.80 region after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced its policy decision. Spot prices now look to build on the recent move up beyond the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
As was widely expected, the Australian central bank decided to stand pat for the seventh straight meeting and hold the Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at 4.35% at its September policy meeting. In the accompanying policy statement, the RBA stuck to its hawkish stance and reiterated that policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive until confidence returns that inflation is moving sustainably towards the target range. This, along with a surprise move by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Monday, to lower its 14-day repo rate by 10 basis points to stimulate the economic recovery, continues to underpin the Australian Dollar (AUD) and lend support to the AUD/JPY cross.
Meanwhile, the underlying bullish sentiment across the global financial markets is seen undermining the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and turning out to be another factor acting as a tailwind for spot prices. That said, growing acceptance that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will raise interest rates again by the end of this year, bolstered by last week's data showing that Japan's core inflation rose for the fourth consecutive month, should help limit the JPY losses. Apart from this, persistent geopolitical risk might further contribute to capping gains for the AUD/JPY cross.
Economic Indicator
RBA Interest Rate Decision
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Australian Dollar (AUD). Likewise, if the RBA has a dovish view on the Australian economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for AUD.Read more.
Last release: Tue Sep 24, 2024 04:30
Frequency: Irregular
Actual: 4.35%
Consensus: 4.35%
Previous: 4.35%
Source: Reserve Bank of Australia
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hits fresh 2024 high near 0.6860 after RBA's hawkish hold
AUD/USD gains further ground and refreshes 2024 highs near 0.6860 following the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) hawkish hold decision. The RBA held the key rate at 4.35% for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday. The focus shifts to RBA Governor Bullock's presser.
USD/JPY catches fresh bid toward 144.00 amid upbeat mood, USD rebound
USD/JPY has picked up fresh bids, approaching 144.00 in the Asian session on Tuesday. Amid an upbeat mood and broad US Dollar recovery, the pair finally finds some positive traction. However, the upside could be capped by the BoJ-Fed policy divergence. Fedspeak and US sentiment data eyed.
Gold price consolidates near all-time peak, holds comfortably above $2,600 mark
Gold price extends its consolidative price move for the second straight day on Tuesday as bulls turn cautious after the recent rise to a fresh all-time peak touched the previous day amid slightly overbought conditions on the daily chart.
NEAR Protocol price set for a rally as on-chain data shows positive trends
NEAR Protocol continues its gains on Tuesday after rallying more than 14% on Monday and breaking above the descending trendline. This bullish outlook is further supported by NEAR’s rising open interest and Total Value Locked, which suggests new buying and greater blockchain usage is occurring.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.