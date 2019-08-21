AUD/JPY adds 30 pips despite the drop in Asian equities

- AUD/JPY is flashing green despite the risk-off tone in the Asian stocks.
- The uptick in the S&P 500 futures seems to have put a bid under the pair.
- The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index has turned positive for first since November 2018.
AUD/JPY is reporting gains at press time, despite the losses in the Asian equities.
As of writing, the currency pair is trading at 72.22, representing 0.31% gains on the day. The pair hit a high of 72.30 a few minutes before press time. At that level, the pair was up 30 pips from the low of 72.00 seen in the early Asian trading hours.
Asian stocks drop
Major Asian equity indices like Japan's Nikkei and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 are currently reporting losses and the shares in China are flat lined.
The demand for risk assets weakened in the North American trading hours on Tuesday after President Trump refused to back down from the trade war with China.
Even so, the anti-risk JPY weakened in Asia and remains on the defensive at press time. The resulting gains in the AUD/JPY pair could be associated with the 0.27% rise seen in the S&P 500 futures.
Also, the upbeat Aussie data released in Asia may have put a bid under the AUD. The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Index, which indicates the likely pace of future economic activity, ticked higher to 0.10% in July from the previous month's print of -0.08%. July's figure is the first positive reading since November 2018.
Looking forward, the pair may extend gains if the European equities put on a good show, although that looks unlikely due to heightened political uncertainty in Italy and German recession fears.
Pivot levels
-
- R3 72.76
- R2 72.56
- R1 72.29
- PP 72.09
-
- S1 71.82
- S2 71.62
- S3 71.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Focus on Italian yields and Fed minutes
EUR/USD eked out gains on Tuesday despite the political uncertainty in Italy. Tuesday's gains could be short-lived if the prospects of snap Italian elections rise. Dovish Fed minutes needed to push EUR/USD higher to 1.1150.
GBP/USD: Cautious ahead of UK PM Johnson’s EU visit, Fed minutes
GBP/USD fails to carry the previous pullback as traders remain sidelined ahead of key events. Headlines from Germany helped trigger the earlier rise. All eyes on UK PM Johnson’s EU visit and FOMC minutes.
USD/JPY: Bulls re-take 106.50 amid higher S&P futures, Treasury yields
Following a temporary reversal seen on Tuesday, the USD/JPY pair resumes the bullish momentum in Wednesday's Asian trading and regains the 106.50 level, tracking the gains in the US Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.
Gold: Bulls cheer pullback from 10-day EMA
Following its successful bounce off 10-day exponential moving average (EMA), Gold takes the bids to $1507 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal now heads to Friday’s high around $1528 ahead of questioning the monthly top surrounding $1535.
FOMC Minutes July 30-31 Meeting Preview: The Fed vs the markets
The Fed policy that switched to neutral in Jan completed the circle last month with first decrease in the base rate in more than a decade from a 2.50% upper target to 2.25%. Markets expect a second cut at the September 18th FOMC.