AUD: It’s not over yet - ANZ

AUD: It’s not over yet - ANZBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at ANZ have raised their forecast for the AUD, and now expect that it will rise as high as USD0.83 by the middle of next year.
Key Quotes
“The RBA is now expected to join the global tightening cycle, while global growth is stronger and broader than we have seen for some time.”
“We are not however getting carried away over a longer time horizon, risk appetite will once again come to dominate markets as tighter liquidity starts to bite. This will be outright negative for the AUD. This is a period in which to remain nimble.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.