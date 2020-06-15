- AUD/CAD pushes 0.56% higher on Monday.
- In the battle of the commodities currencies, AUD comes out on top.
AUD/CAD 1-hour chart
The Australian dollar has confirmed its status at the most risk-sensitive currency after pushing higher with stocks in the US session on Monday. Some headlines came out supporting the US indices and the market turned on its head.
Looking at the hourly chart below, the price broke out of the trendline that had been put in place from the recent lower highs. The 0.9411 area is the next key resistance zone now that the trendline has been broken.
The MACD indicator has also thrown out some bullish signs. The signal lines have now pushed over the mid-lines and the histogram has turned green. The Relative Strength Index is now in an overbought (positive) area but is not yet at the heights of the oversold zone.
This move is also interesting as CAD is more oil sensitive and Brent/WTI moved higher on Monday. AUD is normally more sensitive to base mental and copper is lower on the session. This then confirms that AUD seems to be the risk currency of choice.
Additional levels
AUD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9379
|Today Daily Change
|0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|0.9331
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9242
|Daily SMA50
|0.908
|Daily SMA100
|0.8917
|Daily SMA200
|0.8968
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9361
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9287
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9412
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9287
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9202
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9007
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9315
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9332
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9291
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9252
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9218
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9365
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9439
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
