AUD bullish: Dalian iron-ore rallies 4% on China stimulus hopes

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

Iron-ore prices traded on the Chinese Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) extended its winning streak into a sixth straight day on Thursday, having surged nearly 4% to CNY 664 ($93.62) per tonne on Chinese stimulus hopes.

China's cabinet, the State Council, said on Wednesday that China will cut bank reserve requirements in a "timely manner" to spur economic growth.

The rise in the ferrous metal’s prices is likely to add to renewed upside attempts seen in the AUD/USD pair that currently trades near 0.6820 region, helped by fresh optimism on the US-China trade talks.

It’s worth noting that iron-ore, one of Australia's top exports, slipped into a bear market last week.

AUD/USD Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6819
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 0.6797
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6764
Daily SMA50 0.6874
Daily SMA100 0.692
Daily SMA200 0.7029
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6802
Previous Daily Low 0.6751
Previous Weekly High 0.6789
Previous Weekly Low 0.6689
Previous Monthly High 0.6869
Previous Monthly Low 0.6676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6783
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.677
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6765
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6732
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6714
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6816
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6834
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6867

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bullish reversal confirmed, eyes hurdle at 1.1064

EUR/USD: Bullish reversal confirmed, eyes hurdle at 1.1064

EUR/USD closed 0.57% higher on Wednesday, confirming the bearish-to-bullish trend change signaled by the preceding day's Dragonfly Doji. The pair has also found acceptance above the Aug. 1 low of 1.1027.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Firmer around 1-week high after Johnson loses the bid to general election

GBP/USD: Firmer around 1-week high after Johnson loses the bid to general election

With the receding odds for a no-deal Brexit, Pound remains firmer while taking the bids to 1.2255 at the start of Asian session. The Tory Gov witnessed another humiliating day in the House as the Gov fails to get support for a general election.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY on its way to 107.00 on fresh US-China trade optimism

USD/JPY on its way to 107.00 on fresh US-China trade optimism

USD/JPY broke its bullish consolidative mode to the upside and hit fresh weekly tops near 106.70 after the risk got a lift on renewed optimism on US-China Oct trade talks. The spot tracked the rally in the S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields. 

USD/JPY News

Gold drops to 50-hour MA support as risk improves on US-China trade talks

Gold drops to 50-hour MA support as risk improves on US-China trade talks

Gold is losing altitude, possibly due to renewed optimism on the US-China trade talks and the resulting demand for riskier assets. The yellow metal is trading very close to the 50-hour MA support of $1,542, having dropped nearly by $10 in the last one hour or so.

Gold News

US Services Purchasing Managers’ Index: The recessionary turn approaches

US Services Purchasing Managers’ Index: The recessionary turn approaches

The Purchasing Manager’s Index is expected rise to 54.0 in August from 53.7 in July. Index has been ebbing since October 2018’s post-recession high. The US/China trade dispute impact is rising.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  