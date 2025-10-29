AUD: Bias remains for upside play – OCBC

Australian Dollar (AUD) extended its run-up, helped by a firmer AU CPI print for 3Q while prospects of better US-China relations, firmer RMB and pro-risk appetite remain supportive of AUD. Pair was last at 0.66 levels, OCBC's FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong note.

Bias remains for AUD to trend gradually higher

"Daily momentum turned bullish while RSI rose. Bias remains for upside play. Resistance at 0.6620/30 levels before 0.67. Support at 0.6550/60 levels 21, 50 DMAs), 0.65 levels. We have long argued that a resilient RMB and RBA nearing end of rate cut cycle can also be supportive of AUD."

"Bias remains for AUD to trend gradually higher as USD softness is likely to return and markets refocus on Fed cut in the months ahead."