TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD: Australia Q3 GDP comes slightly below forecast – MUFG

AUD: Australia Q3 GDP comes slightly below forecast – MUFG
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Australia’s economy expanded 0.4% in Q3, below the RBA’s 0.5% forecast, though Q2 growth was revised up to 0.7%, keeping the annual pace near 2%. RBA Governor Bullock highlighted a tight labor market and a closed output gap, signaling that persistent inflation pressures could prompt further policy action, supporting expectations for a potential rate hike, MUFG's FX analyst Lee Hardman reports.

RBA rate expectations remain hawkish despite softer GDP

"The main economic data release overnight was the latest GDP report from Australia, which revealed the economy expanded less than expected by 0.4% in Q3. It was partially offset by a 0.1 point upward revision to growth in Q2 up to 0.7%. It has helped to lift the annual rate of growth back up to around 2% in recent quarters. The RBA had been expecting growth of 0.5% in Q3."

"The softer GDP report has not discouraged the recent hawkish repricing of RBA rate expectations. The Australian rate market has moved to almost fully price in a rate hike from the RBA in light of the tighter than expected labor market conditions and the pick-up in inflation pressures. Those expectations were encouraged overnight by comments from RBA Governor Bullock who stated that the labor market is 'a little tight', and the output gap has 'probably closed'."

"She then signaled that persistent inflation will affect the future policy path. Finally, she emphasized that the RBA is 'alert to the possibility CPI pressures might be building', and 'if CPI pressures build, the board will respond accordingly'. A development that would encourage a stronger Australian Dollar (AUD)."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD advances to two-month tops, targets 1.1700

EUR/USD advances to two-month tops, targets 1.1700

EUR/USD is extending its weekly gains, climbing to its highest level since late October and trading closer to the 1.1700 barrier on Wednesday. Traders are leaning into the idea that the Fed and the ECB could take different paths on monetary policy, which is keeping the sentiment in the risk complex well underpinned. In addition, the ADP report's disappointing prints (-32K) further exacerbated the Greenback's weakness.

GBP/USD hits three-week highs past 1.3300

GBP/USD hits three-week highs past 1.3300

GBP/USD is pushing higher, reclaiming the 1.3300 hurdle and beyond on Wednesday, or new multi-week tops. The US Dollar remains under marked pressure as markets increasingly expect a more dovish Fed stance, giving the British Pound room to climb.

Gold surpasses $4,200, daily highs

Gold surpasses $4,200, daily highs

Gold is trading on a positive footing on Wednesday, clearing the key $4,200 mark per troy ounce and reversing Tuesday’s decline. A broadly upbeat tone in equity markets is weighing on the safe-haven metal, but ongoing weakness hurting the Greenback is helping he precious metal keep its losses in check.

Chainlink's rising momentum fuels rally after Grayscale ETF launch

Chainlink's rising momentum fuels rally after Grayscale ETF launch

Chainlink (LINK) rises by almost 7% on Wednesday, underpinned by the launch of Grayscale’s LINK ETF on Tuesday. Derivatives data show an increase in retail interest, as futures Open Interest jumps by over 20% in the last 24 hours.

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

White House prepares for overruling of IEEPA tariffs

Despite the possibility of a Supreme Court ruling against some of Trump's announced tariffs, exporters should not be mistaken: tariffs are here to stay. The White House is currently preparing alternative policy options.

Top Crypto Gainers: PENGU, SUI, and PUMP rally as Bitcoin breaks $92K

Top Crypto Gainers: PENGU, SUI, and PUMP rally as Bitcoin breaks $92K

Altcoins, including Pudgy Penguins, Sui, and Pump.fun secure double-digit gains as Bitcoin rebounds nearly 8% in the last 24 hours to surface above $92,000 amid Vanguard's decision to allow crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) on its platform.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers