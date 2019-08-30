Atlanta Fed's GDPNow for third quarter of 2019 drops to 2% from 2.3%

According to the latest GDPNow report published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, the real GDP in the US is expected to expand by 2% in the third quarter of the year.

"After yesterday's and this morning's releases from the US Census Bureau and US Bureau of Economic Analysis, the nowcasts of third-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and third-quarter real nonresidential equipment investment growth decreased from 3.4% and 4.4%, respectively, to 3.2% and -0.5%, respectively," Atlanta Fed said in its publication.