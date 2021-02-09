Aso: 1.1372 trln yen affored to cope with coronavirus

Reuters has reported that the Group of Seven (G7) financial leaders would kick off debate on Friday on emerging market debt problems, implementation of digital taxation and central bank digital currency, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.

''Britain will chair a meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors on Feb. 12 to try to map a way out of the global economic crisis inflicted by COVID-19 and find a solution to an international tax wrangle.''

Aso's comments

Cabinet decided on Tuesday to spend 1.1372 trln yen in emergency reserves for measures to cope with coronavirus.