Asian stocks turn lower amid an eventful post-FOMC session

- Fed’s hawkish rate cut preceded HKMA’s reaction with the same force while BOJ stood pat.
- Australia’s unemployment rate renewed fears of RBA’s rate cut, New Zealand GDP holds back RBNZ doves.
- BOE, SNB, and BI are the remaining central banks to propel markets moves while the economic calendar remains busy throughout the day.
With the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raising bars for further rate cuts, Asian equity traders stay on the back foot while heading into the European session on Thursday.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) copied the Fed while announcing 0.25% to its benchmark interest rates whereas the Bank of Japan (BOJ) held its monetary policy unchanged with policy rate at -0.1% and 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yield target around 0%.
Further, New Zealand’s second-quarter (Q2) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures grew 0.5% QoQ against 0.4% forecast while also rising past-2.0% expectations to 2.1% level on a YoY format. Additionally, Australia’s Unemployment Rate met expectations of 5.3% mark, which was up from 5.2% prior but Employment Change crossed 10.0K forecast by rising to 34.7K.
On the trade/political front, Japan expects the US to assure no more auto levies before signing the trade deal. Moving on, France and the US stand beside Saudi Arabia to answer latest drone attack that has Iranian roots.
In a reaction, MSCI’s index of Asia Pacific shares ex-Japan flashes near 0.6% losses with Japan’s NIKKEI flashing +0.56% mark. Further, HANG SENG leads the negative side with more than 1% loss, followed by India’s BSE SENSEX and Australia’s ASX200. On the positive side, Korea’s KOSPI Index and New Zealand’s NZX 50 tried confronting the bears.
Further to note is that the market’s risk tone lost initial recovery with the US 10-year Treasury yield flashing red signals by the press time.
Looking forward, Swiss National Bank (SNB), Bank Indonesia (IB) and Bank of England (BOE) are the rest of the global central bankers that are left for fueling market moves. On the economic calendar, Swiss Trade Balance, UK Retail Sales, US Existing Home Sales, and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey could entertain momentum traders. It should also be noted that the start of lower-level trade talks between the US and Chinese officials may also offer noticeable market moves.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains stuck in a narrowing price range after Fed
EUR/USD's struggle for strong directional bias continues after hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut. The risks in EUR/USD looks skewed to the downside ahead of Eurozone data and ECB-speak.
GBP/USD remains below 100-day SMA on "Super Thursday"
With the mixed Brexit headlines and the US Dollar pullback playing contrasting tunes, the GBP/USD pair remains under 100-day SMA while heading into the London open. All eyes on UK Retail Sales, BOE decision.
USD/JPY keeps losses below 108.00 as BOJ disappoints the doves
USD/JPY keeps the losses below 108.00, as the Japanese Yen remains on the front foot in reaction to the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo that came in as a disappointment for the doves.
Gold: Indecisive market, focus on today's close
Gold is currently trading at $1,480 per Oz, representing 0.21% drop on the day. On Wednesday, the yellow metal witnessed two-way business before ending the day with moderate losses at $1,494.
Bitcoin price update: BTC/USD dives below Bollinger Band levels as $10,000 is pierced
Bitcoin has lost its cool towards the end of the Asian session on Thursday. After managing to defend $10,000 over the last few days, the granddaddy of cryptos has plunged below several other support areas including $9,900 and $9,800.