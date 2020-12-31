Asian stocks track S&P 500 Futures amid mixed China PMI data, Japan off

- Asian stocks trade mixed as S&P 500 Futures waver above 3,700.
- Chinese stocks print gains while those from Australia, New Zealand drop.
- Chinese PMIs remain mostly positive, BOK’s Lee favors easing.
- Virus woes gain momentum amid a light calendar and New Year Eve celebrations.
Asian equities wobbled between gains and losses during the early Thursday. While Chinese shares benefit from December’s activity numbers and the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine news, their Aussie and Kiwi counterparts mark losses as virus resurgence threatens the sentiment. Further, markets in Japan are up for a four-day off due to the year-end festivities.
That said, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rise 0.43% by press time. Australia’s ASX 200 drops 1.43% as covid spread fastens in Victoria whereas New Zealand’s NZX 50 track losses of the largest customer Australia amid a lack of major data/events.
Not only in Australia but the virus woes are gradually firming up in the US, the UK and Japan as well. While America marked two cases of the covid variant found in the UK, Britain is ready to accept the calls of a third national lockdown. Furthermore, Japan’s Economy Minister Nishimura also warned over the national emergency amid a jump in the COVID-19 figures.
On the contrary, stocks in China, Hong Kong and India are up after Beijing released December’s official Purchasing Managers’ Index figures. Out of which, the Manufacturing PMI stays near 52.0 forecast with 51.9 figures, versus 52.4 prior whereas Non-Manufacturing PMI jumped past-52.4 expected while flashing 55.7 level.
It’s worth mentioning that China’s National Medical Products Commission approved the Sinopharm covid vaccine for general use and helped battle the virus worries.
While looking at the broader scale, US policymakers haven’t yet announced the $2,000 paycheck but their British counterpart managed to approve the Brexit deal. Further, the US calls for additional tariffs on certain products from Germany and France while also sending two warplanes to the Middle East the Taiwan Strait.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures seesaw around 3,720/25 after Wall Street benchmarks closed with mild gains following the fresh record high on Wednesday.
Looking forward, a light calendar, coupled with the off in multiple markets, keep challenging the moves during the final day of 2020.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD: Shrugs off Brexit deal passage above 1.3600 amid covid woes, DXY bounce
GBP/USD wavers around intraday low following the early-Asian run-up to fresh high since April 2018. UK’s Parliament passed Brexit deal even as SNP dislikes it, PM Johnson warns over the third national lockdown.
EUR/USD fades upside momentum around 1.2300 on US dollar retreat
EUR/USD revisits sub-1.2300 area while trimming early Asian gains. ECB’s Weidmann sounds cautiously optimistic, US announces additional tariffs on German, French products. Partial off in major European bourses, no key data/events on New Year Eve, highlights risk catalysts for fresh moves.
Gold can ignore US dollar bounce on the way to $1,900
Although gold prices snap two-day winning streak while declining 0.21% to $1,889.50 during early Thursday, it’s the ability to stay beyond the key support near $1,887/88 keeps the buyers hopeful.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Volatility is not a trend
Initial jobless claims are expected to continue their recent cycling between between surprise gains and losses. Requests for unemployment benefits are forecast to rise to 833,000 in the December 25 tracking period.
US Dollar Index drops to fresh low since April 2018 amid cautious optimism
DXY breaks monthly low to refresh the 32-month trough. US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s hesitant stimulus proposal joins virus woes to favor risks amid light calendar.