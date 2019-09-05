Asian stocks rise on renewed trade optimism and easing fears of hard Brexit

- Asian investors are buying risk in response to renewed optimism on the trade front.
- The US and China will be holding talks in October.
- Fading prospects of a hard Brexit are likely to the bullish pressures around equities.
Asian equities are in a sea of green, courtesy of new optimism on a possible US-China trade dispute resolution and the fading prospect of a hard Brexit.
Scorecard
As of writing, Japan's Nikkei is adding 490 points or 2.37% and the S&P/ASX 200 is trading 55 points or 0.84%. Stocks in Hong Kong and South Korea are also flashing green and the Chinese equities are up 1.5%. Notably, the Shanghai Composite index has risen above 3,000 levels.
Risk appetite rose after a US Treasury spokesman said late on Wednesday that the US and China will hold trade talks in Washington in October. Further, news that Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam was withdrawing an extradition bill
The US stocks put on a good show in the overnight trade with the S&P 500 adding 1.08%. The sentiment was likely buoyed due to vote by the UK lawmakers to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson from taking Britain out of the European Union without a trade deal on Oct. 31.
It remains to be seen how long the positive mood lasts. After all, the risk-on action hasn't lifted bond yields. For instance, the 10-year US Treasury yield is currently flat-lined around 1.484%. The risk-on would look sustainable if the haven demand for treasuries drop, resulting rise in yields.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bullish reversal confirmed, eyes hurdle at 1.1064
EUR/USD closed 0.57% higher on Wednesday, confirming the bearish-to-bullish trend change signaled by the preceding day's Dragonfly Doji. The pair has also found acceptance above the Aug. 1 low of 1.1027.
GBP/USD: Firmer around 1-week high after Johnson loses the bid to general election
With the receding odds for a no-deal Brexit, Pound remains firmer while taking the bids to 1.2255 at the start of Asian session. The Tory Gov witnessed another humiliating day in the House as the Gov fails to get support for a general election.
USD/JPY on its way to 107.00 on fresh US-China trade optimism
USD/JPY broke its bullish consolidative mode to the upside and hit fresh weekly tops near 106.70 after the risk got a lift on renewed optimism on US-China Oct trade talks. The spot tracked the rally in the S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields.
Gold drops to 50-hour MA support as risk improves on US-China trade talks
Gold is losing altitude, possibly due to renewed optimism on the US-China trade talks and the resulting demand for riskier assets. The yellow metal is trading very close to the 50-hour MA support of $1,542, having dropped nearly by $10 in the last one hour or so.
US Services Purchasing Managers’ Index: The recessionary turn approaches
The Purchasing Manager’s Index is expected rise to 54.0 in August from 53.7 in July. Index has been ebbing since October 2018’s post-recession high. The US/China trade dispute impact is rising.