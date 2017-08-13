Asian stocks rise on fading prospects of Fed rate hike

Asian stocks rise on fading prospects of Fed rate hikeBy Omkar Godbole
A firmer Wall Street lifted Asian stocks this Monday morning as Friday’s weak US Inflation data dampened the prospects of a Fed rate hike later this year.
Scorecard - Australia’s SP/ASX 200 is up 25 points. Hang Seng has added 200 points. The Shanghai Composite is trading dead flat. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei fell 170 points, tracking Yen strength. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan strengthened 0.4%, following a three-day losing streak.
US stocks strengthened on Friday as investors bet on slower U.S. rate hikes following weaker-than-expected consumer price data, although caution still exists on account of the US-NKorea tensions.
Investors await a batch of Chinese data due at 02:00 GMT, including industrial output and retail sales. Geopolitics remains a focal point for the markets in the short-term. Tensions are expected to rise ahead of an annual joint US-South Korean military exercise scheduled on August 21.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.