Asian stocks ignore China inflation data to track Wall Street’s slump

- Asian shares bear the burden of Tuesday’s tech/auto rout amid virus woes.
- Diminishing hopes of vaccine, hardships for China and no clarity on the US stimulus add to the risk-off mood.
- Tesla dropped record 21% whereas Microsoft and Apple also lost over 5.0% on Tuesday.
- China’s CPI/PPI matched market consensus, South Korea nears emergency stimulus, BI intervenes.
Asian equities portray bears’ dominance as coronavirus (COVID-19)-led pessimism extends the previous day’s heavy risk-aversion ahead of Wednesday’s European session.
Although AstraZeneca termed its pause of vaccine trials as “routine”, market players fear the delay of the pandemic’s cure. On the other hand, China flashed better than the previous Producer Price Index (PPI) to suggest price recovery in the world’s biggest industrial player.
Read: China's August CPI showing continuing modest inflationary pressures, 2.4%
Elsewhere, the South Korean Finance Minister showed readiness to announce emergency stimulus as the nation’s Unemployment Rate dropped from 4.2% to 3.2% in August. Furthermore, Bank Indonesia (BI) intervened in the market while trying to tame the USD/IDR surge.
Against this backdrop, the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drops 0.80% while Japan’s Nikkei 225 declines 1.0% by the press time. Shares in Australia and New Zealand are down near 2.20% and 1.60% whereas South Korea’s KOSPI and Indonesia’s IDX Composite stay sluggish with 1.25% and 0.60% losses respectively.
Furthermore, Chinese equities are down more than 1.0% but the losses are slightly lesser in Hong Kong and India. Even so, the traders aren’t relieved of fears while S&P 500 Futures mark small gains and bounce off the one-month low.
On Tuesday, the market’s risk-tone remained heavy as US President Donald Trump promised to “stand tough on China” and the UK threatened to alter the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB), also due to the American policymakers’ disagreements over the aid package. While portraying the same, Wall Street benchmarks dropped heavily with losses mounted in the technology and automobile sector.
Read: Wall Street Close: NASDAQ in official correction territory, S&P 500 extends Thur's decline
Looking forward, traders may now pay close attention to the risk catalysts as none of the major challenges are anticipated to recede soon whereas fears of inflation slowdown in the US are gradually picking up, which in turn can magnify the current pessimism.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tops 1.30 as EU sticks to Brexit talks
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, up from the lows. The EU will not suspend Brexit talks despite new UK legislation that may violate the Withdrawal Agreement.
EUR/USD surges past 1.18 amid reports of ECB optimism
EUR/USD surged above 1.1820, as the ECB will reportedly publish optimistic forecasts. Earlier, the safe-haven dollar advanced amid the halt of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine trial.
Gold jumps to multi-day tops, around $1945-50 supply zone
A sharp intraday pullback in the USD drove some flows towards the dollar-denominated commodity. Strong opening in the US equity markets, positive US bond yields might keep a lid on any strong gains. Bulls need to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for a move to the $1970-72 area.
Binance Coin (BNB) pioneers the market recovery: Will BTC follow the lead?
Binance Coin, BNB, is one of the best-performing digital assets out of the top-10. The coin has gained over 7% in the recent 24 hours, though on a week-on-week basis, it is still in a red zone.
WTI rebounds above the $37.00 mark ahead of API
Following a test of the boundaries of the $36.00 mark per barrel, prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil have managed to regain some composure and advance to the area above the $37.00 level on Wednesday.