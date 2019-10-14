Asian stocks cheer trade optimism amid downbeat China data, Japanese holiday

- Equities in Asia carry the optimism surrounding the US-China trade deal.
- Absence of the Japanese traders, a slump in Chinese imports limit market moves.
- India’s WPI inflation, trade news in the spotlight as the US/Canada markets are also off.
Despite witnessing a lack of major data/events amid an off at the US, Japan, and Canadian markets, Asian equities remain upbeat as the MSCI’s Asian Pacific Index (ex-Japan) registers 1.2% gains ahead of the European session opening on Monday.
Australia’s ASX 200 and New Zealand’s NZX 50 seesaw near 1.0% gains by the press time whereas India’s BSE Sensex and China’s HANG SENG also stand positive while writing.
Asia’s share traders seem to carry optimism concerning the US-China trade deal forward after both the nations agreed for an initial deal during last week.
With this, Bloomberg’s news that China denied the US diplomats’ visas for a visit to Taiwan and higher than the expected slump in China’s import/export numbers gain little attention.
However, increasing odds of the United States’ (US) Federal Reserve rate cut, as ascertained through the Fed funds futures, support safe-havens like the Japanese Yen (JPY) and Gold.
Moving on, investors may now look forward to India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) Inflation data ahead of focusing on the Eurozone Industrial Production and comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BOE) policymakers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stuck below 50-day MA despite US-China trade truce
EUR/USD failed to close above the 50-day moving average (MA) on Friday and is trading below the key average at press time despite the US-China trade truce. Major investment banks have warned that the latest US-China trade truce may be temporary.
GBP/USD under pressure as Brexit optimism losing luster
GBP/USD is facing selling pressure in the Asian session and may remain on the defensive in Europe on fading optimism for the Brexit deal. Britain and the European Union on Sunday that a lot more work would be needed to secure an agreement on Britain's departure from the bloc.
USD/JPY consolidating bull rally into 108 handle on US/Sino trade deal optimism
USD/JPY starts out the week flat to Friday's close after markets rallied at the end of the week. Bullish geopolitical undertones in the form of a US/Sino 'phase 1' trade deal help lift USD/JPY onto the 108 handle.
Gold sellers cheer US-China trade optimism against all odds
With the US and China near to end the two-year-old trade tussle, Gold bears give little importance to doubts over soft Brexit and tension surrounding Syria while flashing $1,484.70 as a quote during Monday’s Asian session.
US China trade deal propels US markets and yields higher and leaves dollar mixed
The US and China reached a limited trade deal on Friday a first step on the path to what both sides said could be a more comprehensive pact later in the year. President Trump said the countries reached a “very substantial phase one deal”.