Asian stocks advance as Nikkei 225 hits new record high

Asian equities trades mostly higher on Tuesday in quiet holiday trading, while the Nikkei 225, Japan’s benchmark, rose to a fresh record high on hope for more government spending and lower taxes under Japan’s first woman prime minister.

The Nikkei 225 rose 0.28% to 48,078. The surprise election of Sanae Takaichi, who is expected to become the Prime Minister of Japan this month, has raised hopes that she will embark on a campaign on monetary easing.

“Takaichi's victory removes uncertainty about the country's policy direction", said Saxo Markets' Charu Chanana. "Her agenda is expected to continue a blend of fiscal support and ultra-easy monetary policy,” added Chanana.

Meanwhile, China and Hong Kong stock markets closed on Tuesday. India’s Nifty50 was up 0.33% to trade at 25,160 early Tuesday. In Taiwan, the Taiex jumped nearly 2.0%. Other markets in Southeast Asia were higher. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.27% to 8,956.80.