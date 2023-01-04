Asian Stock Market: Sentiment turns cautious ahead of FOMC minutes, oil drops below $77.00

- Asian stocks are having immense pressure following the footprints of S&P500.
- Japanese equities have been dumped significantly on Tuesday due to stretched weekend-inspired volatility.
- The oil price has extended its downside below $77.00 as global recession fears soar.
Markets in the Asian domain are following the cautious mood adopted by the S&P500 on Tuesday as investors seek the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes for fresh impetus. Investors seem more worried about the cues that will portray policy projections for CY2023. Also, expectations of delayed recovery in China despite the sheer pace of reopening of the economy have triggered a risk aversion theme.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 plunged 1.30%, ChinaA50 added 0.3%, Hang Seng soared 2.40% while Nifty50 remained flat.
Japanese stocks are facing immense heat on Wednesday after a stretched weekend. Nikkei225 is sensing immense selling pressure despite the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda having promised more policy easing to accelerate wage growth and inflation to meet the inflation targets raised recently by the central bank.
Meanwhile, Chinese equities have attempted a recovery, however, the sentiment is still risk-averse. Chinese administration has executed reopening measures at a sheer pace while the plan has resulted in a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases. As the economy is set on the track of reopening, it is highly likely that firmer demand from corporate would accelerate inflation. Analysts at Danske Bank stated that "A Chinese recovery will have a positive spill-over to the global economy but also be an inflationary force through its effect on commodity prices.
On the oil front, oil prices have surrendered the immediate support of $77.00. Investors dumped the black gold on Tuesday as investors see more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed) to tame the stubborn inflation. Investors are keenly waiting for the release of FOMC minutes, which will provide sufficient information on the policy outlook.
Negative commentary on economic projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has also triggered the risk of recession, which is a negative trigger for the oil demand. Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva of the IMF cited on the CBS Sunday morning news program that “For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth - the United States, Europe, and China – all may experience weakening activity,”.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|25832.6
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|25832.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26873.25
|Daily SMA50
|27457.54
|Daily SMA100
|27478.65
|Daily SMA200
|27284.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25994.4
|Previous Daily Low
|25549.18
|Previous Weekly High
|26479.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|25793.22
|Previous Monthly High
|28325.89
|Previous Monthly Low
|25793.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25824.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|25719.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25589.72
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|25346.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|25144.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26034.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26237.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|26480.16
