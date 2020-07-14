Asian stock market: Risk aversion returns amid virus, US-China tussle

- Asian equities retreat as coronavirus throttle economic restart.
- South China Sea becomes a fresh episode of the Sino-American tension series.
- China’s trade numbers recovered in June, imports of Iron ore, crude oil also surged.
- India’s WPI Inflation can offer immediate direction, risk catalysts to keep the driver’s seat.
Shares in Asia fail to keep the latest upside momentum as risk factors weigh over hopes of further stimulus during the pre-European session on Tuesday. While portraying the mood, the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drops over 1.0% while Japan’s Nikkei drops 1.05% from the monthly top to 22,545 by the press time.
Be it fears of another lockdown in the key US states or the Washington-Beijing arguments over the South China Sea, the market’s risk sentiment dwindles off-late. The moves initially triggered the pullback of Wall Street benchmarks after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defied Beijing’s claim over the Asian region. Following that, the dragon nation did perform its routine of harshly criticizing the Trump administration.
The tussle among the world’s top two economies becomes fierce enough to supersede upbeat trader numbers from China. Not only headline data but increasing imports of Iron ore and oil also suggest that the world’s second-largest economy is overcoming the pandemic. Even so, stocks in Beijing, Australia and New Zealand remain on the back foot as we write.
It’s worth mentioning that the risk aversion fades strength when it comes to Indonesia’s IDX, up 0.13%, but India’s BSE Sensex, South Korea’s KOSPI and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng remain depressed. Also depicting the risk-off is the US 10-year Treasury yields that struggle around 0.63% by the press time.
Moving on, global traders await the start of the US earnings season with top-tier banks like JP Morgan, Wells Fargo and Citi on the cards. However, inflation data from India and the US, coupled with the risk catalysts, could offer intermediate moves.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.