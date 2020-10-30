Asian Stock Market: Offered for third consecutive day on macro pessimism

- Asian equities snap four-week winning streak amid virus woes, cautious sentiment ahead of US presidential elections.
- Mixed earnings from American technology giants join chatters over US stimulus deadlock to also weigh on risks.
- China’s Communist Party defies the odds of decoupling from the US.
- Data from Japan, Australia couldn’t offer any clear direction, DXY eases from the monthly top.
With the market risks refrain from abating, Asian shares remain offered while heading into Friday’s European session. Among them, fears of the wider wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) wave 2.0 and a further delay in the US covid aid package gain major attention. In doing so, China’s efforts to talk down the Sino-American tussle couldn’t entertain buyers. As a result, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drops 0.40% intraday whereas Japan’s Nikkei 225 marks 1.45% losses on a day by press time.
Earlier in the day, Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped below the market consensus on YoY during October but the Unemployment Rate’s recovery, from 3.1% forecast to 3.0%, seemed to have dimmed the odds of further stimulus. Japanese traders also took note of government comments defying the calls for the third extra budget while ignoring the ease in travel advisory for China, Australia and other seven nations.
On the other hand, Australia’s ASX 200 drops for 0.55% even as the nation’s third-quarter (Q3) Producer Price Index recovered. The same goes for New Zealand’s NZX 50 that took clues from Chinese stocks to mark over 1.0% loss by the time of writing.
South Korea’s KOSPI becomes the region’s worst performer, currently down 1.88% intraday, even as Industrial and Service Output data for September flashed upbeat results earlier in Asia. Moving on, Indonesia’s IDX Composite marks a 0.30% loss where India’s BSE Sensex follows the suit amid a lack of major catalysts.
It’s worth mentioning that the S&P 500 Futures print 1.8% intraday losses as American tech giants couldn’t please the market bulls even with upbeat earnings. The reason could be traced from fears of a slowdown in sales, as indicates by Apple’s results. Additionally, the US 10-year Treasury yields decline 2.8 basis points (bps) to 0.81% while prices of oil fade the previous day’s pullback from a 4.5-month low amid concerns of a demand slowdown.
Looking forward, a lack of major data/events can extend the current market mood even if the US dollar index (DXY) eases from the monthly top to 93.84, down 0.10% now.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
