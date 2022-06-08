Asian Stock Market: Mixed on positive DXY, RBI raises repo rate by 50 bps, China Inflation eyed

- A positive DXY has offset the optimism of bullish US indices.
- The RBI has elevated its repo rate by 50 bps to 4.90%, inflation is seen stable at above 6%.
- Chinese equities are subdued as investors await China's CPI.
Markets in the Asian domain are trading mixed amid different respective fundamentals. A recovery in Wall Street on Tuesday was expected to infuse optimism in the Asian equities, however, the positive US dollar index (DXY) on Wednesday is guiding the risk-sensitive assets.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 added 0.92% and Hang Seng gained 1.73% while China A50 is trading flat and Nifty50 eased 0.46%.
Chinese equities are trading flat on Wednesday as investors are awaiting the release of China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is due on Friday. China CPI is seen higher at 2.5% against the prior print of 2.1%. A higher print of China inflation will restrict the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) to flush more liquidity into the economy. This may dampen the growth forecasts and will bring shrinkage into the economy.
Indian indices are displaying wild moves as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has elevated its repo rate by 50 basis points (bps). A rate hike announcement by the RBI was already anticipated by the market participants as the Indian economy is facing the headwinds of soaring oil and commodity prices. Officially, the RBI’s repo rate stands at 4.90% after the rate hike announcement. The RBI is expecting sustainability of inflation above 6% for the first three quarters of Calendar Year (CY) 2022.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|28211.5
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|28211.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|26963.54
|Daily SMA50
|26972.61
|Daily SMA100
|26929.02
|Daily SMA200
|27997.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28216.33
|Previous Daily Low
|27877.11
|Previous Weekly High
|27811.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|27135.96
|Previous Monthly High
|27479.24
|Previous Monthly Low
|25531.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28086.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28006.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27986.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27762.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27647.74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28326.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28440.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28665.4
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
