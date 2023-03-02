Asian Stock Market: Displays caution as yields soar, oil eyes $78.00

- Investors are showing caution for Asian stocks amid soaring US Yields.
- Chinese equities have failed to capitalize on upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI data.
- Upbeat Caixin PMI and lower-than-expected US oil inventory report have infused fresh blood into the oil bulls.
Markets in the Asian domain have turned cautious as US Treasury yields are soaring like there is no tomorrow. The alpha offered on the 10-year US government bonds has refreshed its three-month high at 4.03%. The demand for US government bonds has dropped dramatically as investors are expecting the United States recession a reality as the Federal Reserve (Fed) looks set to push rates above 5% sooner. S&P500 futures have stretched their downside, portraying a negative market sentiment.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 remained flat, SZSE Component eased 0.26%, Hang Seng dropped 0.40%, and Nifty50 tumbled 0.56%.
Chinese equities have failed to capitalize on upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI data. The Chinese economy looks set on a path of economic recovery as the administration and the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) are pumping stimulus to spur the growth rate. Dismantling of the pandemic controls is allowing firms to operate at their full capacity.
Meanwhile, Bank of Japan (BoJ) policymakers are constantly chanting dovish stances on monetary policy guidance. After dovish commentaries from BoJ Governor Nominee Kazuo Ueda and BoJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino, the current monetary policy has also been considered as appropriate by board member Junko Nakagawa. He cited “An expansionary policy is highly essential for supporting the economy and fueling wages.”
On the oil front, oil prices are looking to extend their recovery to $78.00 in hopes of recovery in China post the release of the Caixin Manufacturing PMI, which overshadowed the risk of a global recession. Also, the less-than-anticipated build-up of oil inventories reported by the United States Energy Information Administration (EIA) has infused fresh blood into oil bulls. The US EIA reported a build-up of oil stockpiles by 1.165 million barrels for the week ending February 24.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|27488.52
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|27488.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27531.93
|Daily SMA50
|26921.63
|Daily SMA100
|27276.82
|Daily SMA200
|27318.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27577.45
|Previous Daily Low
|27407.48
|Previous Weekly High
|27556.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|26985.47
|Previous Monthly High
|27812.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|26985.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27472.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|27512.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|27404.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27321.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27234.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|27574.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27661.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27744.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD tests 1.0600 after US data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.0600 in the early American session on Thursday. After the data from the US showed that Unit Labor Costs increased at a stronger pace than expected in Q4, the US Dollar gathered strength against its rivals.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1950 amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD continued to stretch lower and declined below 1.1950 on Thursday. Upbeat employment-related data releases from the US seem to be providing a boost to the US Dollar in the second half of the day and weighing on the pair.
Gold retreats to $1,830 as US yields push higher
Gold price lost its traction and declined toward $1,830 in the early American session on Thursday after having recovered to $1,840 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day above 4%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
Will Elon Musk’s master plan for sustainable energy kick off a rally in green cryptocurrencies?
Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter recently announced a plan for sustainable energy for everyone on the planet. This could fuel a narrative of sustainability among crypto market participants and fuel a rally.
CRM jumps to highest level in 11 months
Salesforce (CRM) stock blasted off 15.3% in Thursday's premarket to $193 after the equity market swooned for the software giant's raised guidance during its earnings call late Wednesday.