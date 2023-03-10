Asian Stock Market: Catches cough as S&P500 dives, BoJ Kuroda maintains dovish stance

- Asian stocks are heavily punished as S&P500 was dumped heavily on Thursday.
- The headline of China’s XI Jinping selection for the third presidential term has failed to support Chinese stocks.
- Moderate capital expenditure and consumption in Japan cited by BoJ Kuroda has brought volatility in Nikkei225.
Markets in the Asian session are demonstrating a bloodbath as rising fears of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed) turned investors risk-averse. Asian stocks are discounting the intense sell-off that happened in the 500-US stocks basket on Thursday as expectations of upbeat labor market data are conveying that Fed chair Jerome Powell would have no other option than to paddle rates higher.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has attempted a recovery move after two days of gradual correction. The USD Index is likely to regain the driving seat as investors might gung-ho for safe-haven assets after the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, which will provide clarity on US labor market data.
At the press time, Japan’s Nikkei225 cracked 1.68%, ChinaA50 tumbled 1%, Hang Seng nosedived 2.62%, and Nifty50 surrendered more than 1%.
Fading optimism over Chinese economy recovery after the dismantling of pandemic controls has pushed equities to the south. Thursday’s weak inflation figures have cleared that the economy is struggling to steer its domestic demand.
Japanese equities have shown immense volatility as Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda favored the continuation of ultra-loose monetary policy in its last meeting. The statement from BoJ Kuroda that capital expenditure and consumption are moderate and exports and imports are trending sideways have triggered a sense of pessimism among investors as the central bank is disbursing heavy stimulus for a longer period.
On the oil front, oil prices have dropped to near $75.00 amid rising fears of a bleak economic outlook in the United States and China.
Nikkei 225
|Overview
|Today last price
|28245.16
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|28245.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|27708.89
|Daily SMA50
|27155.7
|Daily SMA100
|27350.02
|Daily SMA200
|27353.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|28596.49
|Previous Daily Low
|28192.46
|Previous Weekly High
|28242.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|27341.7
|Previous Monthly High
|27812.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|26985.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|28346.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28442.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|28092.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|27940.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|27688.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28496.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28748.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28900.98
EUR/USD bulls need validation from 1.0650 and US NFP to keep control
EUR/USD bulls attack the 100-Hour Moving Average (HMA) surrounding 1.0600 as they keep the reins during the second consecutive day on early Friday, waiting for the US employment report for February, as well as a speech from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde.
GBP/USD bears take breather above 1.1900, downside seems favored
The GBP/USD pair is displaying a back-and-forth action in a narrow range of 1.1904-1.1940 continuously from the late New York session. The Cable has turned sideways as investors are awaiting the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and the United Kingdom’s manufacturing data for fresh impetus.
Gold slides towards $1,810 on sour sentiment, US NFP in focus
Gold price remains pressured around the intraday bottom near $1,828 as markets brace for the US jobs report, after witnessing a haywire move on the Bank of Japan’s inaction, during early Friday.
Bitcoin crashes to $20,300 amid Biden budget, Silvergate bank collapse and macroeconomic concerns
Bitcoin price, after sustaining nearly two weeks of bearishness, broke down on Thursday night as the biggest cryptocurrency in the world fell to a two-month low. The increasing fear regarding the future momentum of crypto has further ameliorated the panic selling resulting in a drawdown in price.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Five scenarios for the Fed, USD and stocks reactions, with probabilities Premium
"A decision has not been made" – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's attempt to soothe market worries about a potential 50 bps hike in two weeks has only raised expectations for the upcoming report. There are five different scenarios for the NFP report due out on March 10 at 13:30 GMT. Investors are at the edge of their seats.