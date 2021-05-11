Asian Stock Market: Bears cheer return of reflation fears, covid woes

- Asia-Pacific equities remain depressed as technology shares drop the most.
- The regional equity gauge marks the biggest losses since March.
- Traders seek strong clues to defy Fed’s rate hike, tapering chatters.
- China inflation picks up, Pfizer-BioNTech gets US FDA approval for age 12-15 age group jabbing.
Asian traders take offers, magnifying losses of their global counterparts, while heading into Tuesday’s European session. Uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next moves joined upbeat China data to put the region’s technology shares in pessimistic conditions.
Against this backdrop, MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan drops the most in two months, down 1.86% by the press time. Further, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and shares in Taiwan print losses over 3.0% as fears of chip shortage and higher inflation weigh on technology-led economies the most.
Chinese equities couldn’t cheer upbeat inflation figures for April as higher price pressure pushes the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) towards further consolidation of the easy money policies. The same dragged shares in Australia and New Zealand, down 1.05% and 0.62% respectively by the time of writing.
Elsewhere, Indonesia’s IDX Composite also failed to benefit from the upbeat Retail Sales whereas South Korea’s KOSPI couldn’t ignore chip-shortage woes, drops 1.37% to 3,204 amid early Tuesday.
On a broader scale, S&P 500 Futures print second consecutive daily loss and the US 10-year Treasury yields pause a two-day uptrend near the 1.60% level. This helps the US dollar index (DXY) to extend the previous day’s recovery moves.
Read: S&P 500 Futures track Wall Street’s losses to revisit mid-4,100s
It should be noted that the pessimism surrounding India’s coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions worsen despite the government’s claims of a reduction in the pace of virus infections. Hence, India’s BSE Sensex drops 0.70% by press time.
Other than the stock-specific headlines, China’s move to curb iron ore prices and the US policymakers’ rejection of the oil supply shortage, due to the Colonial Pipeline pause, are extra catalysts favoring the market bears.
Moving on, Wednesday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April will be the key for global markets as any strong pick-up in the headline inflation data, which is more likely, could push the Fed towards tapering.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains poised for more gains above 1.2160
The buying interest surrounding the single currency keeps the EUR/USD pair buoyed in the Asian session. Weaker US dollar lifts demand for the pair. US JOLTs Job Opening data, Germany ZEW Survey awaited.
GBP/USD: Struggles near 10-week top above 1.4100, focus on BOE’s Bailey
GBP/USD prints three-day winning streak, picks up bids of late. Swiss election, UK’s covid alert update earlier favored bulls. Bailey may reject rate hike fears, Queen Elizabeth II will also speak on government’s legislative agenda.
Gold: Bulls remain defensive near $1,840
Gold is consolidating gains sub $1,840 level in the Asian session. The price of gold possessed a rangebound movement between $1,830 and $1,838. On the hourly chart, the downward sloping line from the previous day’s high of $1,845.46, acts as a wall of defense for gold.
Cardano gains to diminish as 16% correction awaits
Cardano price is on the precipice of starting a downtrend after a recent minor sell-off. ADA looks to slide toward a key demand barrier that separates bullish from bearish. The sellers could trigger a 10% downtrend in ADA toward the resistance level at $1.47.
Nasdaq (NDX QQQ) Technical view, key chart levels, Nasdaq tests trendline support
The Nasdaq is trading nicely from resistance to support. Friday's rally stalled at the convergence of the 9 and 21-day resistance. Monday sees the resistance work well and so the Nasdaq sells off and currently finds support at the lower trendline seen in the chart below.