Asian markets caution ahead of crucial data, Australia's ASX 200 gains on real estate and mining stocks

Share:

Asian markets adopt a cautious stance ahead of US and China data.

Australia's ASX 200 experienced gains due to strength in real estate and mining stocks.

South Korean KOSPI rose despite downbeat Consumer Confidence for November.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index halted its rally to 33-year highs.

Asian stocks showed a mixed picture on Tuesday as traders adopted a cautious stance ahead of crucial economic readings from the United States (US) and China scheduled later in the week.

As of now, China's SSE Composite Index gaining 0.10% at 3,034, and the Shenzhen Component Index improving by 0.23% to 9,808. Japan's Nikkei 225, however, has experienced a decline to 33,335, down by 0.32%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng is at 17,419, reflecting a decrease, while the Korean KOSPI has risen to 2,512.

Australia's ASX 200 stood out as one of the stronger performers at 7,015, up by 0.41%, driven by strength in real estate and mining stocks. Surprisingly, a decline in Australian retail sales contributed to optimism about easing inflation, potentially leading to a less hawkish stance from the Reserve Bank of Australia.

In South Korea, the KOSPI rose despite data indicating a further deterioration in consumer confidence for November. However, sentiment remained significantly above 2023 lows, supported by recent improvements in the South Korean economy.

Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei 225 index saw a decline, pausing its rally to 33-year highs as investors awaited additional economic cues. Key readings on Japanese industrial production and retail sales are expected later in the week, influencing market sentiment moving forward.

The focus of markets is primarily on any indications of a slowdown in US economic growth, fueled by the prevailing expectation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) had concluded its interest rate hikes. This sentiment positions most Asian bourses for a robust performance in November, with investors closely monitoring the evolving economic landscape.

Tuesday seems to be a day packed with important events on the economic front! The focus is on key US data, with the Housing Price Index and CB Consumer Confidence taking center stage. These indicators will likely offer valuable insights into the current state of the US housing market and consumer sentiment.

Adding to the mix, speeches from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials are on the agenda. These addresses often provide a glimpse into the central bank's outlook on the economic landscape, shedding light on potential policy directions.