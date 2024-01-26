Tesla, considered one of the 'Magnificent Seven' U.S. megacap stocks, encountered a significant EV pothole this week contrasting with signs of a stable economic outlook
As the U.S. corporate earnings season heats up, single stock movements are attracting attention. Positive updates from global chipmakers ASML and TSMC set an optimistic tone for Intel's forthcoming report, while streaming giant Netflix surged more than 10% to reach two-year highs on Wednesday following impressive subscriber numbers.
However, Tesla presented a different narrative with concerns over supply chain issues and increased competition from China, leading to an 12% drop in its stock price overnight as it cautioned about a significant sales slowdown this year.
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, remarked on the potential impact of trade barriers with China, expressing the view that Chinese automakers could dominate the global automotive market if no trade barriers were established.I'm sure former President Trump was all ears on this one.
Despite efforts by Chinese authorities to stabilize economic and investor sentiment, the ongoing U.S.-China political tensions and thoughts of heightened competition from China continue resonating among Wall Street investors.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0850 as USD benefits from risk aversion
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to its lowest level in five weeks below 1.0850 in the European morning on Friday. The cautious market stance ahead of US PCE inflation data supports the USD and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2700 ahead of key US data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades marginally lower on the day below 1.2700. The USD stays resilient against its rivals on the back of upbeat US GDP data and the souring market early Friday. Markets await PCE inflation figures for December.
Gold price struggles to attract any meaningful buying as traders await US PCE Price Index
Gold price attracts some buyers for the second straight day amid sliding US bond yields. Geopolitical risks and the uncertain global economic outlook further benefit the metal. Delayed Fed rate cut bets could cap gains ahead of the release of the US PCE Price Index.
Bitcoin wallets show signs of capitulation as BTC price trades in tight range close to $40,000
Bitcoin price is range bound close to the psychologically important $40,000 level, nearly two weeks post Spot ETF approval by the US SEC. Retail traders holding less than 1 BTC have shed their holdings, evident by the decline in Bitcoin wallets since October 2023.
US Core PCE Inflation Preview: Federal Reserve preferred price gauge looks set for another decline in December
The Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation measure, will be published on Friday by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) at 13:30 GMT.