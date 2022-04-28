- ARKK ETF is down 48% year to date in 2022.
- It gets worse as ARKK is down nearly 70% from February 2021.
- ARKK ETF had a large retail following during the pandemic.
Cathy Wood's name became synonymous during the pandemic for running one of the most successful funds in the stock market. One of the most successful in terms of performance and in terms of attracting huge flows of cash from bored stay-at-home American investors and traders. ARKK invested in a number of pandemic darlings, stocks that benefitted hugely during the lockdown. Cathy Wood was seen on numerous media outlets extolling the virtues of the transformative and innovative technology underpinning many of her fund's investee companies. But the last 12 months have seen a dramatic change in fortune for the performance of ARKK. The ETF has plunged in value as many of its top holdings have slumped. The era of free Fed money has come to an end and the speculative excess is being weened out. This unfortunately has caught retail traders in the headlights with many losing huge sums or life savings.
ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) news
The latest hit to sentiment for this name came from earnings from former pandemic favorite Teladoc (TDOC). TDOC stock has collapsed 37% since reporting earnings after the close on Wednesday. TDOC is one of the top holdings in ARKK.
ARKK Top 10 holdings, source: ark-funds.com
Teladoc is a near 7% holding in ARKK. Simple math implies 37% of that should equate to another leg down of about 3% for ARKK on Thursday. Simple math admittedly and it is a bit more complex than that but from an illustrative point of view, it gives a fair indication of the challenges facing ARKK. Other holdings have also seen serious stock price declines. Tesla (TSLA) dumped after the SEC filing showing how much and the details of Elon Musk's collateral for his Twitter (TWTR) acquisition. Zoom (ZM) is down 70% from a year ago and 80% from its pandemic highs. ROKU is down 76% in the last year, and Coinbase (COIN) is down nearly 60% in the past year. Ok, you get the picture and I'll stop now in case any longs are reading this through the tears. Investing is a tough business, otherwise, everyone would do it. It's your money so guard it carefully is the message here. We also note that ARKK continues to buy many of these names, buy the dip they all said until they didn't! Many of these stocks are tech and growth names and so are high correlated with one another. In essence they are the same and so all rise and fall together. There is no diversification and no alpha.
ARKK Innovation ETF (ARKK) forecast
Time to exit if you haven't already. This is high growth high risk investing. The time for that was when cash is flowing from the Fed printers and monetary policy is at the easiest in centuries. That once in a generation time has now past, I cannot put it more clearly than that. There may be a few rallies ahead and I currently see one unfolding in the SPY but that will be catalyzed by quality companies with strong balance sheets, think Microsoft, Apple, Coke, etc. This fund has way too much speculative high-growth stocks. Economics 101 would teach you that growth needs low interest rates and cheap credit. Not something we are moving toward, we are in fact moving in the opposite direction. Support at $50 really needs to hold otherwise it is on to test the pandemic lows.
ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) chart, weekly
The author is long Facebook and short Tesla
