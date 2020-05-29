April Core PCE, Personal Spending and Income Preview: All falling in tandem

Core PCE price index to fall 0.3% in April while Personal Income and Spending are expected to plunge to a six-decade low. Instead of elucidating an unknown situation, these figures only serve to define the assumed catastrophe, according to FXStreet’s analyst Joseph Trevisani.
Key quotes
“Core PCE prices are expected to slip 0.3% in April while the annual core PCE rate is forecast to drop from 1.7% in March to 1.1% in April.”
“Personal income is forecast to drop 6.5% in April in the largest drop since the series began in February 1959. The ranges of estimates for April in the Reuters survey is -21.5% to 10.6%. Personal spending is predicted to tumble 12.6% in April after the March 7.5% decline. The range of estimates is from -22% to -5%.”
“The PCE price figures and income and spending results for April, while historically interesting, will add nothing to the Fed’s understanding of the depth of the economic black hole. Its policy response was presciently set more than two months ago.”
“Because the economic collapse is expected to be temporary, even if the speed and degree of the recovery is undetermined, equity and currency markets have been pricing the situation two and three months out. The anticipated records in April PCE prices, personal spending and income are already past history.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks above 1.1100 amid EU fund hopes, upbeat core CPI
EUR/USD has hit a new two-month high above 1.11, amid hopes for a fiscal boost in Europe, and as growing Sino-American tensions seem to weigh on the dollar for a change. EZ core inflation came out at a strong 0.9%., US data, Trump's China speech, and end-of-month flows are in play.
GBP/USD advances amid US dollar weakness, shrugging off concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, edging higher amid US dollar weakness and Britain's gradual reopening. Intensifying Sino-American tensions and the Brexit impasse are ignored.
Cryptocurrencies: $348M in matured derivatives boost the market
Futures and options contracts' expiration brings a wave of volatility to the crypto market. Ethereum takes advantage and attacks resistances in the market dominance chart, Bitcoin goes back. Ripple disappoints despite regaining the third place in market capitalization.
Gold clings to gains near session tops, around $1725 region
Gold gains traction of the third consecutive session on Friday amid worsening US-China relations. The positive momentum broke through a near two-week-old resistance near the $1722-24 region. Friday’s key focus will remain on Trump’s news conference on China’s security law for HK.
WTI drops 4% and eyes $32 mark amid risk-off, weakening demand
The selling pressure around WTI (July futures on Nymex) accelerates following the break below the 33 level, as bears now target the 32 support zone heading into the key US macro data and US President Donald Trump’s response to the Hong Kong issue.