- Bloomberg reports that Apple is aiming to build its own WiFi/bluetooth chip by 2025.
- This would replace those chips currently supplied by Broadcom.
- AVGO stock lost over 1% in Tuesday's premarket on the release.
- Apple stock on the other hand is down but performing better relative to the NASDAQ.
Apple (AAPL) stock is performing better than the NASDAQ in the premarket after Bloomberg reported that CEO Tim Cook's company will begin using a self-designed chip currently provided by Broadcom (AVGO) for Wi-Fi and bluetooth access by 2025. The move is a bigger deal for Broadcom, which obtains about one-fifth of its revenue from Apple. AVGO stock fell more than 1% in Tuesday's premarket, while NASDAQ futures are off 0.7% and AAPL has lost just 0.3%.
Apple, Broadcom stock news: Apple continues streak of bringing chips in house
The report in Bloomberg mentioned that besides the Wifi/bluetooth chip replacement, Apple is also working on its own design for chips that perform radio frequency and wireless charging operations currently provided by Broadcom chips. Cupertino-based Apple is Broadcom's largest customer, and the move is sure to ruffle the feathers of the latter's C-suite executives.
Apple's move comes after announcements last year that Apple will move beyond Qualcomm's (QCOM) modem chipsets in light of its own new designs. Apple also cut its reliance on Intel (INTC) chips back in 2020 by using new chips it designed for Mac computers and iPads. Apple uses Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) to manufacture its self-designed chips.
The news report is a major loss for Broadcom, so it is somewhat surprising that AVGO stock has lost just 1% to trade near $571 in the premarket on Tuesday. Reuters quoted an analyst saying that the move would likely result in a hit to Broadcom revenue of between $1 billion and $1.5 billion. Qualcomm stock began tanking in 2021 after Apple made a similar announcement but has since formed a strategy around increasing its sales to the automotive market.
Much of the focus on Broadcom stock over the past year has surrounded its acquisition attempt of VMWare (VMW). The $61 billion deal is currently being probed by the European Commission over allegations that it would reduce competition over various hardware components used by VMWare.
Apple stock forecast
Monday's rally in AAPL stock disintegrated as soon as it reached the 21-day moving average. That aspect likely worries bulls, because the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator looked to be crossing over. Now with worries over the Federal Reserve's move on interest rates holding a spectre over the market on Tuesday, equities appear to be selling off. Any move much below $125 would likely send Apple stock down to the support zone between $116 and $120 that held up back in March 2021 and has not been tested since.
AAPL daily chart
Broadcom stock forecast
Since early October Broadcom stock has gone on a serious rally, moving from near $420 to $600. This amounted to a 43% run. That rally should now come to a close with the news from Apple. Expect AVGO stock to drop back to a historical support level now. Besides $420, which worked in October 2022 as well as March and May 2021, closer support levels like $520 and $464 are also in play. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the weekly chart below shows that AVGO stock has been nearing oversold territory of late, so it makes sense that a pullback would arrive in the first quarter of the year.
AVGO weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0700 ahead of Powell speech Premium
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.0700 in the early American session on Tuesday. The risk-averse market environment helps the US Dollar holds its ground against its rivals and weighs on the pair as focus shifts to FOMC Chairman Powell's speech.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2150 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD extended its downward correction and declined below 1.2150 on Tuesday. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment helps the US Dollar find demand and makes it difficult for the pair to regain its traction ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's speech.
Gold fluctuates in tight range above $1,870
Gold price is having a difficult time gaining traction on Tuesday and moving up and down in a narrow channel above $1,870. Following Monday's decline, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield clings to recovery gains near 3.6%, capping XAU/USD's upside.
Binance holds 91.57 trillion Shiba Inu tokens, ranks SHIB as one of the most watched cryptos of the year
SHIB token’s trade volume is up 93% over the last 24-hours as the top 100 largest whales on the Ethereum network continue accumulating the Dogecoin-killer.
US, China inflation and reopening impact
The two largest economies in the world are expected to report inflation figures later this week. But, by far, the US figure is expected to be the most important. The yuan trades within a bound set by the PBOC, which limits the impact that data can have.