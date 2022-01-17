Apple Stock Price and Forecast: Can AAPL earnings provide the catalyst for another rally?

- Apple and the Nasdaq both rally despite yields joining the move higher.
- NASDAQ finishes in the green on Friday as AAPL closes up 0.5%.
- Apple stock is set to report earnings on January 27.
Apple (AAPL) stock continues to trade cautiously and for the most part sideways ahead of earnings next week. The NASDAQ did make the most headway on Friday despite yields rising, and this helped Apple move slightly higher to end the day at $173.07 for a small gain of 0.5%.
Apple Stock News
Apple will report earnings next week on January 27 in what is the most anticipated of earnings releases by institutional and retail investors. Earnings per share (EPS) is expected to come in at $1.89, while revenue is expected to reach $118.8 billion. However, ahead of the earnings release AppleInsider.com quotes a note from JPMorgan saying the investment bank expects Apple to beat consensus and break its holiday quarter records. The last set of earnings were good, but Apple did have supply chain issues and this will likely be the main area of focus for investors this time around. JPMorgan sees iPhone shipments coming in at 83 million units while Wall street looks for 82 million. JPMorgan put a $210 price target on Apple.
Bullish, yes, but then Apple has beaten earnings estimates for the past three years apart from the small revenue miss last time around. The House of Morgan is not exactly sticking their neck out with this one.
Apple Stock Forecast
In order to push the stock, the beat will need to be bigger than that outlined by JPMorgan. Markets are not as strong as last year, and the tech sector, in particular, is having a hard time consolidating any gains. The key is the double bottom established at $167.63.
Double bottoms are bullish formations, so there is the possibility of strong earnings pushing Apple to target. The target of a double bottom is the range from the bottom to the first peak, in this case a $16 range from the all-time high at $182.94 giving Apple a target of $198.94. Let us just call it an even $200, as the number will be too hard to avoid if we get that close. Breaking $167 sees a volume gap until $148 with support at $157 and $153 on the way. While the double bottom is bullish, there is a bearish divergence in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) from the $182.94 high in late December.
Apple (AAPL) chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
