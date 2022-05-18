- Latest hedge fund filings show Michael Burry takes a bearish position on Apple.
- FXStreet has a $120 price target on AAPL, well below the Wall Street average.
- Apple supplier Foxconn has warned of a revenue drop.
Apple (AAPL) stock recovered some recently lost ground on Tuesday as the broader market finally began its long-awaited recovery. Comments out from Fed members on Tuesday night indicate that the Fed aims to go fast and furious, but then come late summer or September the central bank may begin to pare back the speed of rate hikes to 25 basis points. That has kept bond yields in check, which should help the Nasdaq in particular. Regardless the Nasdaq notched up an impressive gain of nearly 3% on Tuesday, and Apple tacked on a much-needed gain of 2.5% to close at $149.24.
Apple Stock News
We are one of the most bearish forecasts out there for Apple with our $120 price target that we put on the stock back in April. The average price target from Wall Street is $189. However, we received some backing over the weekend with the release of the latest 13f hedge fund filings. While Apple remains top of the pile for Warren Buffet Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) famed investors Michael Bury has taken a bearish position on Apple (AAPL) stock. Michael Bury's Scion Asset Management has taken out a put position on 206,000 Apple shares according to the latest filings. Apple is down 16% year to date. Foxconn one of Apple's major supply partners recently warned on revenue forecasts as it said inflation was hitting demand for lower price point electronics but had not yet filtered through to the upper end of the market. Foxconn's CEO also said demand in China has slowed due to lockdowns. China is a massive market for Apple.
Adding to the bearishness is Apple has now officially lost its throne as the world's most valuable company to Saudi Aramco. Surging energy prices have boosted the energy sector while as mentioned Apple has slumped 16% this year in a tech sell-off. It's not all bad news however as Dan Ives from Wedbush names Apple as one of the top picks for a recovery in the tech sector.
Apple Stock Forecast
A beautiful playbook so far with Apple retreating and bouncing from key support at $138. The bearish pivot is at $171.40, so there is room for this rally to grow legs, but it is unlikely to breach that level. If Apple does, then all bets are off and we turn bullish. $120 remains our target being the value area from last summer that allowed Apple to consolidate for a move higher.
Apple (AAPL) stock chart, daily
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slump sub-1.0500 as panic returns
EUR/USD has accelerated its decline after the US opening, as fears are back. Several US institutes, Wells Fargo and S&P among other, downwardly revised growth forecasts, but expect inflation to remain high. Wall Street resumed its slump, wit the three major indexes sinking in the red.
GBP/USD trading near daily lows at 1.2371
The GBP/USD pair is under selling pressure, approaching the daily low posted after the release of UK inflation figures. US Treasury yields are down, as demand for safe-haven bonds returned.
Gold on the back foot below $1,820 amid rising US yields
Gold stays under modest bearish pressure on Wednesday and continues to trade below $1,820. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is holding above 3% in the early American session, making it difficult for XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Why Ethereum price at $600 seems more plausible than $3,000
Ethereum price is in a tough spot despite the recent crash and indicates that a further downtrend is on the cards. The case for a bullish trend will only be revived after ETH produces a higher high from a macro perspective.
UPST ricochets 23.5% higher on management promises
Upstart Holdings (UPST) stock shot up 23.5% on Tuesday to $46.66 after Upstart's annual shareholder meeting affirmed shareholders' interests on two separate fronts.