Apple (AAPL) closed at $235.00 on Friday, 1.23% higher on the day.
Apple's stock price has increased 22.06% so far this year, more than the 14.82% advance registered by the overall Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) index.
On Friday, the DJIA rose by 0.09% to close at 43,275.91 points. The three leaders were Intel (INTC), Apple (AAPL) and Honeywell (HON), while the three laggards were American Express (AXP), Merck (MRK) and NIKE (NKE).
Back to Apple, its latest earnings report from fiscal Q3 showed that earnings per share (EPS) were at $1.40. Revenue, meanwhile, stood at $85.78 billion.
The next earnings report for Apple will be published on October 31.
Analysts expect Apple’s earnings per share to come in at $1.55 for Q4, while revenue is seen at $94.23 billion.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
