Apple (AAPL) Stock Price and Forecast: Can Apple event day on Sept 14 boost the stock?

- AAPL stock stages a small recovery on Monday.
- The tech giant still trading below short-term moving averages.
- Apple event day today September 14.
Apple day is today, September 14, with the company widely expected to launch the new iPhone and Apple Watch. Nothing too dramatic is expected in terms of features or design this time around, so can the day provide the pop that the share price is craving?
The share price did recover slightly on Monday from a pretty harrowing few days last week. News of court-case decisions with Epic and other potential investigations have not sat well with investors who have taken advantage of the sky-high record prices to cut some exposure. Most analysts are not too concerned by the Epic Games ruling but caution is the current watchword among investors who always shy away from uncertainty. Epic Games CEO has reportedly tweeted that Epic has paid Apple $6 million as ordered by the court.
This event may serve to bolster sentiment, though, as Apple events are always impressive, with the headline event rumored to be the new iPhone 13. Apple has a history of launching new products in September. A tweet from a Bloomberg report said that Apple will announce some aggressive iPhone carrier deals at the event on Tuesday. A new Apple Watch is also slated to be released along with a new iPad mini.
The stock price has fallen from record highs above $155 and retraced to break both short-term moving averages, the 9 and 21-day. Monday's price action was pretty limited, with Apple stock staying in a tight $149-to-$150 range. At least Tuesday's event will likely lead to some escalation in volatility, as it takes place during market hours. The event is scheduled to kick off at 17 GMT.
Apple 15 minute chart
Apple key statistics
|Market Cap
|$2.5 trillion
|Enterprise Value
|$2.3 trillion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|29
|
Price/Book
|38
|Price/Sales
|9
|Gross Margin
|41%
|Net Margin
|25%
|EBITDA
|$112 billion
|52 week low
|$103.10
|52 week high
|$151.68
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|
Buy $166.7
Apple stock forecast
The move on Friday is what has really ruined that chart for bulls, with a bearish engulfing candle and a retracement through the short-term moving averages. The momentum oscillators have also turned sharply lower and even the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has crossed into bearish territory. Just a bit below current levels would be a buy-the-dip zone in our view, but use stops as it is not a strong support. The $146 mark is a good dip-buy price zone, with a stop at $144.
AAPL is neutral at current levels. Bullish above $153, bearish on a break of $144.50. If $144.50 is broken, watch out for an acceleration to $133.80 as volume is extremely thin until then.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.18 ahead of all-important US inflation data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, holding onto gains as tensions mount toward the all-important US CPI figures later in the day. Inflation data is critical for the Fed's upcoming decision.
GBP/USD extends losses after mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3850, down after the UK reported only 58,600 fewer unemployed in August. On the other hand, the unemployment rate fell to 4.6%. US inflation figures are eyed.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, below $1,790 ahead of US CPI
Gold edged lower during the early part of the European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,788 region in the last hour.
Bitcoin improves but not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price hints that a move higher is just around the corner as it bounces off the $44,705 support floor. Ethereum price coils up between the $3,429 and $3,223 barriers with no directional bias.
US Inflation Preview: CPI critical for taper, three scenarios for the dollar
It is Team Transitory vs. Inflation Bugs – the raging debate between those seeing price rises as a temporary result of the rapid reopening and those seeing it as out of control has yet to be settled.