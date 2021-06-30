- Apple shares rally just short of $137 resistance, but premarket looks higher.
- AAPL should break through aggressively as volume is light above $137.
- Record highs the only resistance once AAPL stock breaks through.
Apple stock continues to make up lost ground to some other of its big tech peers as the stock continues its impressive recent form. The move had its origins in the retreat to the low $120s, which took place throughout May, just after Q1 results. We have dwelled on this before, but just to recap, those results were pretty spectacular and not the reason for the decline. Apple posted Q1 results over 40% higher than what Wall Street analysts had been expecting and added to the package by announcing it was increasing its dividend and share buy-back program. Despite this, AAPL stock moved steadily lower after results, apart from one intraday spike to $137.07, the level we have been mentioning as our resistance target.
May was not a good time for tech names and the Nasdaq, with investors focused on inflation and increasing yields. When a stock or financial instrument reacts counter to the news flow, it is a strong signal. Witness Tesla's positive reaction to the virtual recall (see more). Apple's negative reaction to the positive results eventually saw it slide over 10% before bottoming out in the low $120s. This area saw a convergence of strong support factors, the 200-day moving average and some strong volume from a previous consolidation zone. Once support had been found and the slide arrested, it was time to regroup. Apple has done that impressively.
The move has continued well this week, but the market has been in a good mood with Microsoft (MSFT) joining Apple in the $2-trillion-dollar club recently and Facebook spiking and hitting over a $1 trillion market cap.
Apple key statistics
|Market Cap
|$2.28 trillion
|Enterprise Value
|$2.1 trillion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|30
|
Price/Book
|35
|Price/Sales
|8.5
|Gross Margin
|40%
|Net Margin
|23.4%
|EBITDA
|$100 billion
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|Buy $159
Apple stock forecast
The weekly chart shows the strong continuation trend in place with a series of continuation candles. This is a form of analysis used by many traders to identify continuation and reversal trends. Each candle setting a higher high and higher low is a continuation, with trend following candle. It helps traders identify the trend easily and trade on the right side of it. These weekly candles show a strong trend in place. Clearly above $137, volume drops off significantly. The volume profile bars on the right of the chart show the amount of volume at each price point and the amount of buy and sell volume (red and green).
The daily chart shows the 9-day moving average as our guide for this ascent. This can be used as a good buy-the-dip strategy. What is also very noticeable and important is Monday and Tuesday's point of control. This is the price at which the highest volume took place in that day. On both days the point of control was near the top of the candle, a bullish sign. AAPL stock can retrace to $131.45 and still hold the bullish trend in place. This is the previous resistance and also now corresponds to the top of the triangle.
The risk reward, therefore, is clearly skewed to further gains with a strong trend in place and a potential acceleration above $137 due to the lack of volume. This may be played by using a call option strategy. Other smart players may be anticipating this as the $140 call for July 9 has the largest open interest. This call option costs about $0.40 (per share, each option contract is 100 shares), and an increase in price and volatility should see a nice return.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.19 as EZ inflation meets estimates
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, marginally lower after eurozone CPI met estimates with 1.9%. US ADP jobs figures are awaited and end-of-quarter flows are in play.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid mixed UK data, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is pressured under 1.3850 after the first-quarter UK GDP was revised down to -1.6%. EU braces for the official announcement of delaying sausage war, UK reveals post-Brexit subsidy plan.
XAU/USD’s rebound remains capped below $1760 ahead of US ADP
Gold price is bouncing back towards $1760, having found support once again just above the $1750 mark. A fresh leg down in the US Treasury yields, in response to the Delta covid strain fears-led jittery markets, appears to have helped gold price recover some ground in the last hour.
Ethereum attempts to kick-start new uptrend
Ethereum price looks to establish first substantial higher high since ATH on May 12. Mad Money host Jim Cramer said he is investing in Ethereum after selling nearly all of his BTC holdings. A breakdown of the $1,965 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
ADP Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Going contrarian? How to trade this leading indicator
ADP's private-sector jobs report is set to show fewer gains in June. The firm has a mixed record as a leading indicator of the official labor figures. Markets are set to trade in a straightforward manner at first, then potentially reversing.