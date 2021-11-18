AMD Stock Forecast: Advanced Micro Devices jumps to new all-time high

- AMD stock rose above the all-time high in Thursday's premarket.
- Advanced Micro Devices stock continues 57% run that began in early October.
- AMD surged over 10% on November 8 after Meta Platforms said it would use EPYC processors in its data centers.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) rose as much as 5% to $158.89 at the start of Thursday's trading session to touch new all-time highs for the chip designer. This comes on the back of AMD's recent breakout of a bullish flag pattern and competitor Nvidia's (NVDA) earnings beat, which has pushed that stock up by 11% on Thursday. AMD shares did however pullback to $154 further into the session.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock News: rumoured friendship with Samsung Foundry
AMD's surge on Thursday comes on the back of a slight pullback on Wednesday. AMD stock initially advanced to six-day highs of $154.66 before retreating sharply to hit a daily low of $149.69 and then settling down 0.7% on the day.
Taiwan-based outlet DigiTimes has reported on rumours that AMD is set to become Samsung Foundry's first 3-nanometer customer. The publication says that both AMD and Qualcomm (QCOM) are interested in moving from Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) to Samsung because of the former's close relationship with Apple, who is making waves by jumping from the consumer tech business into the chip designing field.
Separately, IC Insignts released a recent report saying it expects Advanced Micro Devices to post a revenue increase of 65% this fiscal year. This would put AMD in first place on IC Insights' list of fastest growing semiconductors, above Nvidia (3rd, 54%) and Qualcomm (4th, 51%).
Advanced Micro Devices announced that at this year's Supercomputing Conference, which is taking place currently through November 19 in St. Louis, it has more than tripled the percentage of the world's top 500 supercomputers that are powered by AMD tech. The chip maker now powers 73 of the top 500 supercomputers compared to 21 – the figure from 2020. The company also powers four of the top ten supercomputers in the world.
Last week IBM's cloud division announced that it has chosen AMD's 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors for its IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers. The new server offering from IBM features 128 cores, up to 4TB of memory and 10 NVMe drives per server. AMD says the processors are particularly good for "compute-intensive workloads, virtualized environments, large-scale databases" and hosting massive multiplayer online games.
AMD key statistics
|Market Cap
|$191 billion
|Price/Earnings
|47
|Price/Sales
|12
|Price/Book
|26
|Enterprise Value
|$180 billion
|Operating Margin
|20.5%
|Profit Margin
|
26.7%
|52-week high
|$158.89
|52-week low
|$72.50
|Short Interest
|6%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $140.51
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock Forecast: follow the 9-day but watch RSI
AMD stock broke out on Monday, November 8, exploding 10.1% on news that Meta Platforms (FB) made the decision to power its new generation of data centers with AMD's EPYC processors and servers. After that point the stock slid into a bull flag formation before breaking out on Tuesday, November 16.
With AMD's latest all-time high coming just one week after its previous high, AMD should be seen squarely in a bullish light. AMD stock is now about 58% off its early October low and up about 60% year to date.
Throughout this entire saga, the 9-day moving average has been acting as keen support for AMD. At the moment the 9-day moving average sits at $148.63. It would be less than surprising if AMD decides to make it down here once again to collect more energy.
One point to note is that the Relative Strength Index (RS) is at 74. This is fairly high and in overbought territory but is quite a bit lower than the 87 mark achieved in the previous week. Most worrisome to at least some traders is the bearish divergence between the RSI and the daily chart. When the highs diverge (as seen on the chart) like this, it often means a reversal is in the works.
AMD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after US data releases
EUR/USD clings to daily recovery gains a little below mid-1.1300s in the early American session on Thursday as the data releases from the US don't seem to be having a significant impact on the dollar's valuation. Philly Fed Manufacturing Index shot higher to 39 in November and weekly Jobless Claims remained virtually unchanged at 268K.
GBP/USD struggles to stay above 1.3500
GBP/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.3500 on Thursday as investors remain on the sidelines while waiting for the next significant catalyst. The mid-tier data releases from the US were largely ignored by market participants.
Gold failure at $1,870 opens the door for a retest of $1,850
XAU/USD falls as the New York session begins, fails to break above $1,870. US T-bond yields are flat, around 1.60%, as Wall Street opens. XAU/USD Price Forecast: Failure to conquer $1,870 would expose $1,850 as strong support for the non-yielding metal.
Why analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin price despite recent pullback
Bitcoin price has plunged 10% since November 15 as the leading cryptocurrency’s momentum shifted to the downside. Although BTC is confronted by several technical obstacles, it appears that the flagship digital asset has secured reliable support to prevent further losses.
Three signs that price rises may have already peaked, and what it means for markets Premium
Oil prices are already 10% off the highs, and gas is also losing steam. The Baltic Dry Index has dropped to the lowest in five months. Chip shortages are also easing, with GM working at full engine in November.