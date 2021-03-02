AMC Stock Price and News: AMC Shares spike on the reopening trade

AMC reaps gains from a strong Monday for the broad market.

AMC is seen as a reopening beneficiary as vaccines roll out.

AMC announces a bonus pool for employees and senior management.

AMC Entertainemnt Holdings Inc shares were strong on Monday as the equity market rallied from last week's weakness. Shares across the board were boosted by the demise of the 10 year as the focus finally shifted away from inflation, for now anyway!

AMC shares were one of the stronger performers in a sea of green for equity markets and rallied to $9.18 for a near 15% gain on the day.

AMC Stock News

AMC made a regulatory filing on Feb 23 with the SEC approving bonuses for top executives and eligible employees. AMC said

"On February 23, 2021, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors (the “Committee”) of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”), in consultation with the Company’s independent compensation consultant, approved supplemental special incentive cash bonuses (the “Bonuses”) in lieu of any payments under its 2020 Annual Incentive Plan (“AIP”). The Bonuses are in addition to the initial special incentive bonuses awarded in October 2020, as disclosed in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 4, 2020. The Bonuses were approved in order to recognize the extraordinary efforts of employees to maintain the Company’s business and preserve stockholder value during the COVID-19 pandemic, encourage continued engagement and retention, and incentivize our management and employees during the continuing and unprecedented difficult business conditions.

The Bonuses will be paid to eligible Company employees, including its NEOs, corporate associates, and theatre management from a total authorized pool of approximately $8.3 million. The Bonuses approved for the Company’s NEOs are provided below:

NEO Bonus Amount

Adam Aron $3,750,000

Sean Goodman $507,500

John McDonald $194,550

Elizabeth Frank $180,650

Stephen Colanero $173,875

AMC also announced it will hold its 2021 AGM on May 4, 2021.

AMC just announced on Tuesday, March 2 that it will release Q4 2020 results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10. Data from Refinitiv shows a loss of $3.61 per share is expected. AMC is expected to post a fall in revenue from $1.45 billion to $155.2 million for Q4 2020.

Q4 results will obviously show the full effects of the covid-19 pandemic and it is more forward-looking statements that investors are likely to focus on. Recent news on the reopening of New York cinemas will be closely watched for attendance extrapolation into future revenue predictions. Commentary on reopening timelines, cash burn, etc will all be closely watched.

AMC is in a strong cash position having raised cash during the crisis to fund future operations. In some respects, the spike in AMC shares on the back of strong retail interest may have helped the company to survive as it enabled AMC to raise capital.

On January 25 AMC "announced today that since December 14, 2020, it has successfully raised or signed commitment letters to receive $917 million of new equity and debt capital. This increased liquidity should allow the company to make it through this dark coronavirus-impacted winter". Adam Aron, AMC CEO and President, said, “Today, the sun is shining on AMC. After securing more than $1 billion of cash between April and November of 2020, through equity and debt raises along with a modest amount of asset sales, we are proud to announce today that over the past six weeks AMC has raised an additional $917 million capital infusion to bolster and solidify our liquidity and financial position. This means that any talk of an imminent bankruptcy for AMC is completely off the table.”

AMC share price for today Tuesday during the pre-market is $9.18 at the time of writing.

AMC Stock forecast

Clearly, the improved economic picture benefits AMC but more so the vaccination drive underway across the globe.

The big picture chart shows just how far AMC shares dropped from a "normal" economic environment. $21.38 was nearly reached during the Reddit fueled ride. Short-term channel support at $7.69 needs to be held to maintain the bullish momentum.

