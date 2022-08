Another slow summer weekend awaits the box office this week as it appears that Thor: Love and Thunder should once again retain top spot. The latest Marvel film has amassed a total of $700 million across global box offices now, as it appears that the series from Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has another smash hit on its hands. The slower summer may reflect a disappointing earnings quarter for AMC, considering that it has historically been the highest grossing season for movie theaters.

Even though shares of AMC were trading lower, its meme stock brethren were still making gains on Friday. The flavour of the week, Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) led the way once again, rising by 21.83% on Friday, while GameStop (NYSE:GME) added a further 3.27%. Bed Bath and Beyond has been the strongest performer over the past couple of weeks, and the struggling retailer has now gained more than 150% over the past month of trading.

NYSE:AMC dipped lower to close the week of trading but the movie theater meme stock still managed to post a gain over the past five trading days. On Friday, shares of AMC dropped lower by 4.01% and closed the trading week at $24.44. Stocks closed the week strong as investors embraced the idea of slowing inflation as good news for the broader equities market. All three major indices rose higher as the S&P 500 posted its fourth straight positive week. Overall, the Dow Jones added 424 basis points, the S&P 500 gained 1.73%, and the NASDAQ led the way with a 2.09% rise during the session.

