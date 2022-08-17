Other meme stocks were picking up some steam on Tuesday including both AMC and GameStop. The two original meme stocks had been somewhat left on the sidelines, but discussion on Twitter and Reddit boards have increased significantly. FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) closed the day higher by 45%, as short squeezers took no prisoners during Tuesday’s session.

Once again on Tuesday, all of the news was about struggling home furnishing retailer Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY). The meme stock of the moment continued to squeeze higher and was up by more than 70% at one point during intraday trading. The rally lost some of its steam by the closing bell and shares closed the day up by only 29%. Reddit investors piled into BBBY after a report showed that GameStop (NYSE:GME) Chairman Ryan Cohen had purchased out-of-the-money call options for BBBY. The strike price of these options are between $60 and $80, with an expiration of January 2023.

NYSE:AMC bounced back as the meme stock mania once again took hold of Wall Street during Tuesday’s session. Shares of AMC rose by 2.48% and closed the trading day at a price of $24.81. Stocks were mixed on Tuesday amidst another Reddit-induced short squeeze that dominated financial headlines. Retail earnings came in better than expected from companies like WalMart (NYSE:WMT) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD), and both blue-chip companies provided optimistic guidance for the rest of 2022. Overall, the Dow Jones gained 239 basis points, the S&P 500 rose by 0.19%, and the NASDAQ inched lower with a 0.19% loss.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.