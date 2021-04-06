AMC struggles for momentum on Tuesday.

GameStop share sale may see retail switch into AMC.

AMC shares outperform on Easter Monday as cinemas fill up.

Update: AMC shares are struggling for momentum on Tuesday with early trade seeing AMC lose over 3%. The shares had been boosted by strong Easter cinema attendance across the US but gains have not fed through to Tuesday. AMC has balance sheet problems with a large debt overhang so any gains will need to overlook that important point! Tuesday's losses are however likely the result of Monday's 135 gain and profit-taking was inevitable. Shares currently at $10.28, down 3.1%.

AMC is a global cinema chain and, as a result, has struggled during the global pandemic as most of these cinemas have been closed for the better part of a year. The company narrowly avoided bankruptcy through the interest of retail traders. By strongly backing AMC, these retail traders allowed AMC to raise capital and debt, meaning it could survive the pandemic. AMC and GameStop were two of the meme stock favourites at the height of the retail trading boom. Volumes on retail sites are lessening as the US opens back up, reducing the captive trading audience.

Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!

AMC stock price

AMC popped 13% on Monday with a number of catalysts at play. A strong opening weekend for Godzilla v Kong showed just how pent up demand is for movie-going after the long lockdown. IMAX also showed a strong performance from Godzilla v Kong. With AMC operating numerous IMAX screens, this is also a tailwind for the stock.

Separately B. Riley Securities issued a bullish research note on AMC, which further added to the positivity around the stock on Monday. The company said it was impressed with AMC management's ability to strengthen the balance sheet and negotiate deals with landlords. B. Riley gave AMC a $13 price target and upgraded AMC shares from neutral to buy.

AMC rallied sharply on Monday, closing up 13% at $10.61.

AMC forecast

AMC still has serious problems, which make a long-term investment in the stock questionable. AMC just has way too much debt and is facing headwinds from streaming players releasing online and in cinemas simultaneously. Disney has recently made such announcements. Yes, there is definitely pent-up demand, which will come out over the summer as economies reopen. But AMC needs to repay this massive debt pile, and it needs more than a short-term kick to do so.

Shorter term is more interesting, as we do not need to worry as much about the underlying problems. On Monday, AMC broke above the 9-day moving average and ran into headwinds on the 21 day. This is the first level AMC needs to break to stay bullish and is currently at $11.13. A break will lead us to resistance at $11.56 (recent high) and $11.77, the low from March 22, and then the recent highs above $14. Support at $10.19 is provided by the 9-day moving average, and key support is the low from late March at $8.88, which also corresponds to the 50-day moving average.

The trend is still bearish, however, unless we can break above the $11.56 to $11.77 resistance region as a series of lower highs is in evidence.

At the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.