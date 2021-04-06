- AMC struggles for momentum on Tuesday.
- GameStop share sale may see retail switch into AMC.
- AMC shares outperform on Easter Monday as cinemas fill up.
Update: AMC shares are struggling for momentum on Tuesday with early trade seeing AMC lose over 3%. The shares had been boosted by strong Easter cinema attendance across the US but gains have not fed through to Tuesday. AMC has balance sheet problems with a large debt overhang so any gains will need to overlook that important point! Tuesday's losses are however likely the result of Monday's 135 gain and profit-taking was inevitable. Shares currently at $10.28, down 3.1%.
AMC is a global cinema chain and, as a result, has struggled during the global pandemic as most of these cinemas have been closed for the better part of a year. The company narrowly avoided bankruptcy through the interest of retail traders. By strongly backing AMC, these retail traders allowed AMC to raise capital and debt, meaning it could survive the pandemic. AMC and GameStop were two of the meme stock favourites at the height of the retail trading boom. Volumes on retail sites are lessening as the US opens back up, reducing the captive trading audience.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
AMC stock price
AMC popped 13% on Monday with a number of catalysts at play. A strong opening weekend for Godzilla v Kong showed just how pent up demand is for movie-going after the long lockdown. IMAX also showed a strong performance from Godzilla v Kong. With AMC operating numerous IMAX screens, this is also a tailwind for the stock.
Separately B. Riley Securities issued a bullish research note on AMC, which further added to the positivity around the stock on Monday. The company said it was impressed with AMC management's ability to strengthen the balance sheet and negotiate deals with landlords. B. Riley gave AMC a $13 price target and upgraded AMC shares from neutral to buy.
AMC rallied sharply on Monday, closing up 13% at $10.61.
AMC forecast
AMC still has serious problems, which make a long-term investment in the stock questionable. AMC just has way too much debt and is facing headwinds from streaming players releasing online and in cinemas simultaneously. Disney has recently made such announcements. Yes, there is definitely pent-up demand, which will come out over the summer as economies reopen. But AMC needs to repay this massive debt pile, and it needs more than a short-term kick to do so.
Shorter term is more interesting, as we do not need to worry as much about the underlying problems. On Monday, AMC broke above the 9-day moving average and ran into headwinds on the 21 day. This is the first level AMC needs to break to stay bullish and is currently at $11.13. A break will lead us to resistance at $11.56 (recent high) and $11.77, the low from March 22, and then the recent highs above $14. Support at $10.19 is provided by the 9-day moving average, and key support is the low from late March at $8.88, which also corresponds to the 50-day moving average.
The trend is still bearish, however, unless we can break above the $11.56 to $11.77 resistance region as a series of lower highs is in evidence.
At the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Errors and omissions excepted.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs above 1.1800
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1830, resuming its advance as the safe-haven dollar takes a hit from easing government bond yields.The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slides below 1.70%
GBP/USD falls from highs as dollar gains ground
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3850, down from the highs around 1.39, triggered after UK PM Johnson announced the next stage of the reopening is going through next week. The pound is shrugging off some demand for the dollar.
XAU/USD bulls challenge 200-period SMA, around $1,735 region
A softer risk tone, retreating US bond yields assisted gold to gain traction on Tuesday. A modest pickup in the USD demand kept a lid on any further gains for the commodity. The set-up favours intraday bullish traders, through mixed oscillators warrant caution.
BREAKING: Cryptos surge as Fidelity announces new Bitcoin trade group
Fidelity Investments has launched a new Bitcoin trade group in conjunction with Coinbase, Square, and other investment firms. The group will aim to help Bitcoin and other cryptos to get regulated.
S&P 500: Profit taking halts record rally, but bulls still in charge
Equity markets reached fresh highs on Monday as Friday's strong employment report filtered through. The Nasdaq continues to make up for lost time as the growth versus value stock debate steps up a gear.