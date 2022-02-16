AMC Entertainment Stock News and Forecast: Is it time to jump back into AMC stock?

AMC stock roars back to life with a near 10% gain on Tuesday.

AMC Entertainment benefits from risk-on sentiment as Russia Ukraine tensions ease.

AMC shares remain in a longer-term downtrend despite Tuesday's pop.

AMC Entertainment (AMC) is back and trending heavily on social media this morning after an impressive surge on Tuesday. The meme stock favorite closed at $19.48 for a gain of 9.75%. Other meme and retail stocks also benefited on Tuesday. Growth names also rose while value stocks lagged on an improved outlook for Russia/Ukraine tensions.

AMC Stock News

To be fair, it is not all geopolitically-related, although we still think that represents the bulk of gains. AMC did also announce on Monday that it had completed its $750 million capital raise through senior unsecured notes. This improved the balance sheet for AMC as its extended out maturities and reduced interest payments and coupons on some of its debt. AMC CEO Adam Aron said the company is still looking for other ways to reduce its interest payments and strengthen its balance sheet. We had previously noted that Moody's had upgraded its outlook for AMC on the new debt restructuring.

Also of note, but probably not as significant to the balance sheet, is that AMC has reached an agreement to open a Chicago-area multiplex cinema this year. The property Evanston 12, as the name suggests, has 12 cinemas, down from 18 that the property previously had. The site was owned by Cinemark (CNE). AMC reached an agreement with GW Properties for the site.

AMC Stock Forecast

Looking at the daily chart makes this move appear relatively insignificant. 10% is never insignificant, but the fact remains AMC is trending lower and only a break of $21.04 ends this in our view.

AMC chart, daily

Looking in more detail at the 15-minute chart shows that the last attempt at the $21.04 resistance was swiftly rejected. AMC spent little time or volume trying to get through. $18.75 is the short-term point of control and is thus supportive. $18 has a volume gap down to $16, so beware of a sharp move if $18 breaks.

AMC chart, 15-minute