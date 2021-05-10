AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Stock Price rises on CEO optimism following earnings report

NYSE:AMC gains 5.67% on Friday amidst a global market rally following another choppy week.

AMC reported its earnings after the bell on Thursday and investors share the CEO’s optimism moving forward.

Meme stocks and the Reddit short squeeze are the focus of the SEC’s new chair.

NYSE:AMC has ridden the wave of Reddit investors for months, but after another ominous earnings call, investors may be getting tired of this rerun. Friday came with some optimism though as shares gained 5.67% to close the week at $9.51. The stock is now trading below its 50-day moving average, and has suffered a drastic drop in daily average trading volume as the Reddit phenomenon slowly begins to fade away.

AMC saw its stock rise on Friday after an optimistic earnings call from its CEO Adam Aron on Thursday after the closing bell. AMC reported massive losses and an 84% year-over-year decline in revenues, and yet investors bought into the positive guidance that Aron provided for the rest of 2021. Aron said that over 7 million moviegoers came by an AMC theater in the first quarter, and that with the rising rates of COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States, he is hopeful of a full recovery for AMC. Another positive that Aron revealed is that due to other theater closures during the pandemic, AMC now owns a near 25% market share of all movie theaters in the U.S.

AMC stock news

AMC joins the meme stock leader GameStop (NYSE:GME) as the focal point of new regulations being proposed by the newly sworn in new Chair of the SEC. It seems that the Reddit short squeeze event and subsequent debacle with the Robinhood trading platform have left a bad taste in the SEC’s mouth, and it is determined to not let an event of this magnitude take place again.