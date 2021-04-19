AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC stock) forecast: Losses extend as short sellers lock in

- NYSE:AMC fell 5.76% on Friday to close out another choppy week for the cinema chain.
- AMC CEO says the stock is once again under attack by short sellers.
- Fellow meme stock GameStop also falls despite a milestone date for Redditors.
NYSE:AMC saw its downward trend continue this week as the relentless correction of growth sectors and overvalued stocks hit retail investors once again. To close the week out on Friday, AMC fell a further 5.76% to close the trading day at $9.33, as the stock falls below the 50-day moving average once again. The extended decline caps off a tumultuous four-week period for AMC where the stock trimmed off 35% in value, and is now down 54% from its 52-week high price of $20.36 set during the short squeeze event at the end of January.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
Speaking of short squeezes, AMC CEO Adam Aron recently came out to say that the stock was once again being targeted by short sellers, as the war against retail investors continues. The total number of shares shorted rose by 50% to a total of 73.8 million shares in the month of March. Will this signal another short squeeze? It’s difficult to say, considering a coordinated short squeeze requires just that, coordination. Institutional investors are more likely to be careful in trying to avoid falling into a similar situation that left Melvin Capital bankrupt in January.
AMC Stock news
Friday also saw the end of the long-awaited standoff between r/WallStreetBets Redditor Roaring Kitty and institutional investors. Keith Gill is said to hold 100,000 shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) at an average cost of $27 per share, and had an estimated $7 million in call options that expired on Friday. Gill exercised all of his options, and Wall Street may finally have found some closure on the great short squeeze event of 2021.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.20 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.20, hitting the highest since March amid a risk-on mood and falling US yields. An uptick in EU vaccination rates is also boosting sentiment.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.39 as US yields drop
GBP/USD is on the rise as falling US yields drag the euro down. Britain's successful vaccination campaign and an optimistic market mood also support cable.
XAU/USD hits fresh two-month highs near $1790 as US dollar tumbles
Gold is breaking higher towards $1800, as USD sell-off resumes. The US Treasury yields remain depressed amid dovish Fed bets. XAU/USD’s technical indicators point to more upside.
Ripple recovery in full force as key indicator flashes buy signals
XRP price is poised for a significant rebound after the TD Sequential indicator presented two buy signals. The digital asset faces only one crucial resistance level on its way up. The number of large holders continues to steadily increase.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs
Equity markets continue to remain bolstered from all sides as the macro environment produces strong numbers, earnings continue to smash estimates and inflation concerns take a back seat. Earnings season switches from bank stocks to reopening plays.