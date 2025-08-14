Amazon stock gains with grocery delivery despite inflation spike

- AMZN stock gains 2% after announcing grocer delivery expansion.
- Amazon says it will offer free same-day perishable deliveries to 2,300 US cities by year-end.
- July core PPI jumps from 2.6% to 3.7% with tariffs taking a toll.
- Walmart distances itself from reliance on The Trade Desk for digital ads.
Amazon (AMZN) stock is the primary mega-cap performer on Thursday in the wake of a terrible inflation print that has placed US equities in a dim mood. The Jeff Bezos-founded company has introduced same-day grocery delivery in 100 US cities. Amazon already had same-day delivery service in many cities, but the announcement will now expand that offering to perishable items like fresh vegetables and fruit.
Amazon stock advanced 2% on the news, while all three major indices have given up ground. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is leading the downswing by posting a -0.37% performance at 12:00 EST on Thursday.
Core Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation surged from 2.6% in June to 3.7% on an annual basis, worrying investors who have been counting on the Federal Reserve (Fed) to lower interest rates at its September meeting.
Amazon stock news
Amazon said that it was already running a trial by introducing perishables to customers in Phoenix, Orlando and Kansas City, so the company had decided to expand that offering to other major cities. In a statement the company said it planned to expand that offering to 2,300 US cities by the end of this year.
"By introducing fresh groceries into our Same-Day Delivery service, we’re creating a quick and easy experience for customers. They can order milk alongside electronics; oranges, apples, and potatoes with a mystery novel; and frozen pizza at the same time as tools for their next home improvement project—and check out with one cart and have everything delivered to their doorstep within hours," the statement reads.
Same-day delivery is free on orders over $25 in most cities, and the company said that it would cost $2.99 for same-day deliveries on smaller purchases.
The share prices of Maplebear (CART), the company that owns Instacart, and Kroger (KR) both fell on the news.
In other news, The Information is reporting that Walmart (WMT) is reducing its reliance on The Trade Desk (TTD) after renegotiating its agreement with the digital advertising platform. Sources say the move might benefit Amazon ad sales as Walmart executives have grown frustrated with The Trade Desk's double-digit auction fees.
Amazon stock forecast
Amazon stock gapped up on Thursday, and the move might have been stronger if not for the red-hot PPI print. Bulls continue to focus on the all-time high of $242.52, set on February 4, but AMZN still trades below the July 31 high of $236.53.
Support can be found within the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) matrix, which stretches from about $206.50 to $220.50. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is showing recovering buying momentum with a reading just below 60.
AMZN daily stock chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
