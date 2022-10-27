Amazon Earnings Preview: AMZN stock sags ahead of Q3 earnings

- AMZN stock has shed over 2% at the open.
- Amazon delivers earnings after the close on Thursday.
- Analysts still expect 30% Amazon Web Services growth.
Amazon (AMZN) shed 2.6% at Thursday's open to trade at $112.65 ahead of third-quarter earnings out after the close. Two sets of positive economic data seem to be having little effect. Annualized US GDP data for Q3 came in ahead of projections at 2.6% YoY. Analysts had expected 2.4%. Likewise, the preliminary Personal Consumption Expenditures Prices for Q3 came in well below expectations. The QoQ data showed prices growing by 4.2% rather than the expectation of 7.9%. Meta Platforms (META) selling off 22% at the open after delivering worrying earnings late Wednesday has the market in a particularly pessimistic mood, however.
Amazon earnings preview
First things first, Wall Street is expecting Amazon to deliver $0.21 a share in GAAP EPS and sales of $127.48 billion. For comparison, the e-commerce megalith reported a loss of $-0.20 on sales of $121.23 billion in the recent second quarter. The company surprised the market last time around when EPS missed by a staggering 32 cents. In the year-ago quarter, Amazon released EPS of $0.31 on revenue of $110.81 billion. Amazon has seen revenue growth decelerate for five straight quarters.
However, the focus on Thursday evening will fall firmly on Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company's cloud infrastructure segment. Based on the notes of various analysts, it seems that AWS must offer up at least 30% YoY growth in the cloud segment in order to appease the market. The share price may be a bit skittish in the lead-up to earnings due to the main competitor Microsoft (MSFT). Reporting just a day earlier, the latter's Azure cloud offering grew by 35% YoY in the most recent quarter compared to 40% YoY in the prior quarter (calendar Q2). Shareholders worry this slowdown in cloud computing may extend to AWS's larger business.
On the e-commerce front, the market will want further details on the company's recent Prime Day event. The insights here will lead analysts to adjust their outlook on the Q4 holiday period when sales typically jump more than 30%. So far most analysts seem to think that management's guidance will be somewhat conservative as the US economy appears headed into a recession that would surely cut into the holiday shopping season.
EPS revisions over the past quarter have seen 24 out of 31 analysts lower their forecasts for the third quarter. JPMorgan, however, has pointed out that AMZN stock has dropped much more than the S&P 500 over the past quarter and makes Amazon a more attractive buy at this price level.
Amazon stock forecast
Amazon stock definitely looks like it might droop a bit today and find solace again in the $101 to $109.50 range. This demand zone has resurrected AMZN shares from May through October on a dozen occasions. $121, $136 and $145 are the resistance points on the upside that traders should be aware of on the occasion of a beat and raise scenario. In the event of a major miss, Amazon has extremely long-term support at $86 and $81, but we have a hard time imagining that scenario. The likely event is a mixed quarter that sends AMZN stock price back into the $101 to $109.50 zone where institutions will once again nibble on the bait.
AMZN daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near parity in ECB aftermath
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated toward 1.0000 after having climbed toward 1.0050 earlier in the session. ECB hiked its policy rate by 75 bps but President Lagarde refrained from committing to one more over-sized rate hike, making it tough for the euro to gather strength.
GBP/USD drops below 1.600 as dollar gains traction
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and declined below 1.1600 in the American session. With investors adopting a cautious stance, the greenback stays resilient against its rivals as a safe haven and causing the pair to stay on the backfoot.
Gold struggles to stabilize above $1,660
Gold continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight range at around $1,660 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% below 4%, helping XAU/USD limit its losses for the time being.
Dogecoin price triggers a multi-year breakout as DOGE bulls hint at a revisit of $0.190
DOGE shows a clear surge in bullish momentum after months of trading lower and consolidating in a tight range. This explosive move has the potential to propel the dog-themed crypto higher.
Amazon Earnings Preview: AMZN stock sags ahead of Q3 earnings
Amazon (AMZN) shed 2.6% at Thursday's open to trade at $112.65 ahead of third-quarter earnings out after the close. Analysts still expect 30% Amazon Web Services growth.